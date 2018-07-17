A lot has changed since the last Charlie's Angles movie, but Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz 's friendship hasn't. The pair have stuck together through thick and thin, career highs and lows, and, well, in makeup and au natural as evidences by a recent social media snap.

The two Charlie's Angels recnetly posed for a gorgeous makeup-free photo, all casual and smiles. Barrymore even made sure to drop some hashtagged skin tips into her caption: "#nomakeup #nofilter #oldschoolsisters #playdate #dayoff #friday #SUNSCREENALWAYS." Got that: ALWAYS.

She later explained the impetus behind the selfie to People during a talk at Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles. "Her and I are like sisters and we see each other all the time and it was just sort of where we are today," she said. "In some ways, just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her." The photo is a window into the best friends' actual world — smiling, filled with sunshine, and of course, covered in SPF.

Barrymore also revealed that the duo's movie star glow came not from product or from famous makeup artists, but from something as simple as exercise. "We'd just come from a workout. We feel good. We're not wearing any makeup, and we're just girls being ourselves. And sometimes all makeup and beauty fun aside, it's just about the raw, honest, post-workout look, you know? Just be you," she explained.

The actress was at Beautycon not just to talk makeup-free photos, but to promote Flower. She shared her current favorite picks from her Flower beauty line as well: Petal Pout lips . "I'm wearing them right now. They're a comfort matte and they are just so well pigmented and such beautiful shade range and so wearable. And I’m so glad that we have this great sort of beautiful modern traditional lipstick in the array of shades we have. To me it’s like just a good throw in your bag."

