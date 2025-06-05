This $18 Skin Tint Is the Melt-Proof Makeup Hero of Summer

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I have a deep appreciation for a good foundation. You should also know that as soon as temperatures rise, said foundations get packed up and put into hibernation until I no longer have to worry about the heat melting it all off. Because after spending what feels like hours perfecting my base, it only takes a single bead of sweat to put me through the ultimate stress loop of wondering whether my foundation is streaking, appearing patchy—or clinging onto my dry spots for dear life. Cue the E.l.f. Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF50, the formula that gives me the best of both worlds: skin-perfecting coverage that holds its ground when the heat is on.

E.l.f.’s SPF-infused skin tint is the latest member to join the brand’s Halo Glow family, a collection of radiance-boosting formulas that’s gained a seriously loyal following, especially among dry-skin folk (hi, that’s me). The formula is available in 18 shades spanning fair, light, medium, tan, deep, and rich categories, with warm, cool, and neutral undertone options.

So, what makes this skin tint an absolute godsend for summer? For one, its serum-like consistency feels invisible on the skin. As anyone with parched skin will attest, heavy-complexion products and dryness don’t play nice. Throw high temperatures on top of that and you’re probably left with emphasized flakes and texture, not to mention dreaded separation. The slightly watery consistency of this skin tint absorbs into the skin beautifully with minimal effort and zero streaks involved. Truthfully, the skin tint doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything at all—which is exactly what I need during the scorching days of summer.

This formula is also buildable and completely customizable. A small amount yields sheer, skin-like coverage, but if the day calls for something more, it’s up to the task of covering up redness and dark spots without leaving me feeling like I’m wearing a mask. My skin always ends up looking fresh with just the right amount of glow, and the best part is that everything feels breathable and comfortable all day long.

To top it all off, the skin tint has a hefty dose of SPF (50, to be exact). While I don’t rely solely on my makeup products for adequate sun protection, I do like knowing that I have an extra layer to shield me. SPF aside, the formula is laced with niacinamide to brighten up the skin and improve overall texture, bisabolol to calm redness, and allantoin to hydrate and soften.

This water-resistant product is the ultimate warm-weather MVP and has quickly become a staple in my routine for making my complexion radiant, smooth, and prepped to brave the heat.