Maika Monroe Masters the Art of Fear

For W’s annual The Originals portfolio, we asked stars of film, fashion, art, music, and more to share their insights on staying true to themselves. See this year’s full class of creatives here.

You started acting when you were 14 years old, after being cast as an extra in a low-budget horror film when you were at dance class. Since then, you have gone on to star in some of the most popular horror films of the past decade, including 2014’s It ­Follows and, more recently, the Osgood ­Perkins–directed serial-killer flick Longlegs. When you look back, does your entry into the industry feel surreal? You could have missed out on all of this if you hadn’t been pulled from that class.

It’s crazy to think about. Tiny little moments change the course of your life, and that is certainly one of them. Especially because I had no interest in acting prior to that; it wasn’t even on my radar.

Do you think you would’ve found your way into filmmaking anyway?

There have been several times throughout my career when I’ve not been sure if this is what I’m meant to do. I tried to pull away and do something else about three times. But for whatever reason, I kept getting pulled back. So, I like to think this is meant to be and I’m meant to be here.

What do you think it takes to master horror as an actor?

It’s so tough. A lot of people who aren’t in the industry don’t understand how hard horror is. I think it’s arguably the hardest genre for an actor because you have to tap into an emotion that none of us are used to, or at least I hope we’re not. The feeling of complete fear for your life is not normal for humans to experience. So trying to evoke that from your body is not easy.

Is it difficult to act against entities that aren’t actually there, like the paranormal or the occult?

Yes, it is. What I’ve learned throughout working in horror is the importance of really grounding the performance. In one of the first movies I ever did, It Follows, I was followed by something no one else could see, and in a lot of the scenes, I was literally running from nothing. I had to figure out early on how to tap into my own deep trauma and find experiences to pull from.

You mentioned that you don’t think many people understand the complexity of horror. Do you think it’s often overlooked?

Definitely. Look at the Oscars: You rarely see a horror film nominated. But these actors’ performances blow me away. It’s just interesting that no one is talking about them. Previously, horror wasn’t necessarily as challenging as it is now. I loved it when I was growing up, but when I revisit the movies I was watching, I see hot girls, half-naked, running while covered in blood. That’s what was successful at the time. The genre has changed significantly in the past 10 years. There are a lot of really incredible, interesting filmmakers stepping into this space, so it’s quite cool to see that transition. Now there are these really elegant, layered stories being told.

Maika Monroe wears a Balenciaga turtleneck and skirt; Tiffany & Co. rings; Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. necklace.

When you’re on set filming a movie like Longlegs or It Follows, are you having fun, or does the darkness of the story hang over everything?

It’s so much fun. Longlegs was amazing because the director, Oz Perkins, is hysterical. There were moments when I felt like a kid again because, growing up, I loved thrillers. The Silence of the Lambs and Seven were two of the most influential movies of my childhood. So being on set in my FBI badge and windbreaker, going to a crime scene, I was like, Oh my god, this is so cool.

Speaking of It Follows, you have the pleasure of returning to that story and your character Jay for the upcoming sequel, They Follow. Will it be strange to step back into something you previously closed the book on?

Definitely. It’ll be weird for sure, as well as challenging. There’s pressure with this film because there’s such a massive fan base, and we have to do it justice. It’s been so long since I’ve played this character, so trying to tap back into Jay and piece together what her life would’ve looked like for the past 10 years will be a bizarre experience. Or maybe it’ll be super easy. We’ll have to see.

