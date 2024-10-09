Introducing The Originals 2024

Fourteen trendsetters, tastemakers, and nonconformists who have carved out their own creative paths and caused a lot of conversation.
Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Reality TV Icons
“Nicole and I together is magic. We have this dynamic that’s so real, and there’s so much history behind it.” —Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton wears a Prada sweater and skirt; her own earrings. Nicole Richie wears a Prada dress; her own earrings.
Zack Fox Comedian, Rapper, Writer, Actor, DJ, and Visual Artist
“I went to SCAD in Atlanta, but I dropped out because my professors there were like, ‘Look, dude, this place is for people who want to get a desk job at DreamWorks.’ I had this erroneous thinking about what college was going to provide for me. But all that was only going to come from being outside, being in the streets, and helping people make art.”
Zack Fox wears Gucci jeans; Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams necklace and bracelets; stylist’s own T-shirt; his own glasses.
Jessica Gunning Actor
“I always wanted to be an actor. My sister and I made up these characters—Mavis and Mildred, who were house cleaners—and we would perform for the family. When I heard about my Emmy nomination for Baby Reindeer, I was at my parents’ house, looking out the window and thinking about the younger me. I was always daydreaming about this career, how fun it would be.”
Jessica Gunning wears a Burberry trenchcoat.
Jeff Goldblum Actor and Musician
“I consider myself a humble student of craft, obsessive even. These days, I’m not shy about the fact that I’m curious, kind of vigorously curious. This year—and the last decade—has been gratifying and delicious and dreamy. I pinch myself every day. My gratitude is bursting—busted out all over.”
Jeff Goldblum wears Tom Ford jacket and shirt; Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. brooch and ring; Tiffany & Co. bracelet.
Maika Monroe Actor
“A lot of people who aren’t in the industry don’t understand how hard horror is. I think it’s arguably the hardest genre for an actor because you have to tap into an emotion that none of us are used to, or at least I hope we’re not. The feeling of complete fear for your life is not normal for humans to experience.”
Maika Monroe wears Max Mara turtleneck and skirt; Tiffany & Co. earrings; Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. cuff and ring; Falke tights; Louis Vuitton shoes.
Christelle Oyiri aka Chrystallmess DJ, Artist, Music Producer
“I didn’t come from a milieu where being an artist was a thing. I was probably 22 or 23 before I realized that was a possibility for me. Rather than trying to figure out what I wanted to be, I was thinking more about the type of woman that I want to be. I think about a lot of older Black divas…Whitney, Lil’ Kim, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, even Nicki Minaj. I think that’s where a lot of my resilience lies.”
Christelle Oyiri wears Balenciaga shirt; Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams earrings and necklace.
Steve O Smith Fashion Designer
“I’ve been drawing since I was about 2. It was the best way to shut me up at a restaurant. When I was 3 years old, I was sitting next to an artist on a flight, and she told my mum to put me in art classes. So I’ve always drawn. I consider the clothes I make to be drawings in their own right.”
Steve O Smith wears his own clothing and jewelry.
Alanis Morissette Musician and Activist
“In the ’90s, there was no sisterhood, kumbaya thing going on. It was quite the opposite, actually. The pervasive messaging was very much: You pick a lane, and you stay in it. And if you step out of your lane, it’s career suicide, which is total bullshit. Whereas now, there are all these allowances for us to be multitudinous.”
Alanis Morissette wears a Brunello Cucinelli coat; Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams necklace; Tiffany & Co. necklace.
Cherry World Creative Collective
“We really wanted to create a brand that was focused around a California lifestyle. We talked a lot about a young Rick Rubin, via Snoop Doggy Dogg. This kind of energy, freedom, relaxation, and free-spiritedness. As an English person, I have grown up watching that fantastic part of American culture. The skate culture of California, and South L.A. culture more generally, has always held this real appeal.” —Francesca Burns, co-founder of Cherry World
Models Jaid, Billy, Elan, and Brian. All wear Cherry World clothing and caps; their own jewelry and sneakers.
Christine Baranski Actor
“I had a grandmother who was an actress in the Buffalo theater, an Auntie Mame type. We shared a bedroom for the first eight years of my life. She was vivacious, and she was always traveling. She would come back with suitcases with stamps from cities all over Europe. She was emotionally generous and, quite frankly, theatrical. That’s in my DNA.”
Christine Baranski wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, pants, and shoes; Retrosuperfuture sunglasses; Wolford tights.
Mekki Leeper Comedian
“When I was a kid, I wasn’t allowed to have a TV in my room. The vibes of the house were a little bit chaotic and uncomfortable, and it was deeply, deeply strict. But everybody would chill on a Thursday and watch the NBC lineup of shows, like The Office and 30 Rock. It’s a little corny to say, but it was this two-hour block where everybody would be nice.”
Mekki Leeper wears a Fendi Men’s jacket, sweater, pants, and shoes; Tiffany & Co. watch; stylist’s own socks; his own glasses.
Jacques Audiard Director
“Hollywood doesn’t send me anything! [Laughs] And I don’t mind. I don’t think I would like working in Hollywood. But I do try to be contemporary to my time: 10 years ago, Emilia Pérez would not have occurred to me.”
Jacques Audiard wears his own clothing, scarf, and sneakers; Akoni Eyewear sunglasses.
Gabé Doppelt Queen of Clubs
“Someone I respect tremendously said to me, ‘Don’t be afraid to be a cunt—you have to be!’ But I try not to be too cunty. My job is to curate the membership mix to make sure that it’s diverse, including across age groups and industries. There must be a fair amount of thought and compassion that goes into the decision-making process.”
Gabé Doppelt wears a Prada cardigan, sweater, shirt, and shoes; Tiffany & Co. watch; Comme Si socks.