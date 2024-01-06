Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Barry Keoghan & More Attend W’s Best Performances Party 2024

In what’s become one of Hollywood’s most fabulous awards season traditions, W held its annual Best Performances party at the Chateau Marmont on Friday. Hosted by W Editor in Chief Sara Moonves and Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, the intimate soiree brought out A-listers and the year’s top performers who packed the hotel’s famed penthouse suite to celebrate the magazine’s latest portfolio photographed by Juergen Teller and kick off Golden Globes weekend.

W cover stars and Golden Globe nominees Margot Robbie and Colman Domingo were among the first guests to arrive, each immediately embracing Moonves and Hirschberg and marveling at the floor-to-ceiling images of their Teller images that adorned the walls. “This is very, very cool,” Robbie said. Even cooler? The moment when Hirschberg introduced Robbie to one of her biggest fans: Nicolas Cage, who she had never met before. (“I’m a huge admirer of Margot Robbie, she’s one of my favorite actors,” he recently told Hirschberg.) The Barbie star blushed upon their introduction and expressed that the admiration was mutual.

The event, presented by Christian Louboutin, was imbued with an electric, convivial atmosphere ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday. Emma Stone, who’s received rave reviews for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, was swarmed with well-wishers including Julia Garner and Robbie before making her way out to the terrace to catch up with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. Da’Vine Joy Randolph gamefully posed alongside her W cover. Ayo Edebiri danced with her longtime pals Molly Gordon and Rachel Sennott. There was a mini The Bear reunion for Edibiri and castmates Abby Elliott and Lionel Boyce who were also among the crowd. Kaia Gerber was all smiles taking selfies with Callum Turner, star of The Boys in the Boat and the upcoming Masters of the Air (opposite Gerber’s beau Austin Butler). Taraji P. Henson had a fireside chat with Gabrielle Union. The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks made it a point to congratulate Barry Keoghan on his success with Saltburn. And Kathryn Hahn showered James Marsden in praise for Jury Duty. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig snapped a video of her Ryan Gosling, aka “Just Ken” whose picture looked down from the ceiling. Gerwig was among some of the year’s most celebrated directors including Todd Haynes, Celine Song, and A.V. Rockwell who seized the opportunity to relax and socialize ahead of the busy awards campaign season.

Also in attendance were Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Franz Rogowski, Succession’s J. Smith Cameron and Arian Moyad, Jon Hamm with wife Anna Osceola, Route CEO Evan Walker, Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, Chiké Okonkwo, and so many more.

Signature cocktails from Casamigos Tequila flowed well into the morning and DJ Ross One, as always, kept the hits coming. At the 11th hour, Leonardo DiCaprio made a surprise appearance along with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas, while DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Cerretti, looking casual in jeans and sneakers, chatted with girlfriends.

To commemorate the unforgettable evening, guests walked away with an exclusive broadsheet of W’s complete Best Performances portfolio, sponsored by Christian Louboutin and featuring a retro set of stickers—a guaranteed collector’s item for film and fashion fans alike.

Here, a closer look inside the star-studded affair.

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Margot Robbie

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Barry Keoghan

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Margot Robbie

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Emma Stone

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Cage

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Andrew Scott

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Barry Keoghan and Margot Robbie

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Willem Dafoe

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Emma Stone, Nicolas Ghesquière, and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Julia Garner and Emma Stone

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Franz Rogowski

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Niecy Nash, Jurnee Smollett, Taraji P. Henson, and Quinta Brunson

Photo by Saskia Lawaks The elevators decked out in W at the Chateau Marmont

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Cailee Spaeny

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kaia Gerber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Callum Turner

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Natasha Lyonne

Photo by Saskia Lawaks DJ Ross One

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Danielle Brooks

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Sara Moonves and Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lynn Hirschberg and Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Charles Levai, Sara Moonves, and Kevin Tekinel

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lynn Hirschberg and Barry Keoghan

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jeff Henrikson and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jeff Henrikson, Kevin Tekinel, Derek Blasberg, Charles Levai

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Molly Gordon and Rachel Sennott

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Storm Reid and Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Brit Marling and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Gerta Gerwig and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Celine Song and Justin Kuritzkes

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Ghesquière and Christian Louboutin

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Lionel Boyce

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Photo by Saskia Lawaks James Marsden

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Laura Harrier

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Christian Louboutin and Theo James

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Julia Garner and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Gabrielle Union

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Margot Robbie and Brit Marling

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Tinashe

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Kathryn Hahn

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, and Celine Song

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Jeremy O. Harris

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Alex Wolff and Charlotte Lawrence

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Todd Haynes

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Hannah Einbinder

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nicolas Cage and Colman Domingo

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Charlotte Lawrence and Kaia Gerber

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Emma Stone and Nicolas Ghesquière

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Nicolas Cage

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Willem Dafoe and Franz Rogowski

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Mitch Glazer and André Balazs

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Christian Louboutin and Danielle Brooks

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Nick Kroll

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Willem Dafoe and Sara Moonves

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, and Storm Reid

Photo by Saskia Lawaks Julia Garner, Arian Moayed, Andrew Scott