The best films of 2023 told stories about real people, real events, and real dolls. Fiction was no longer as interesting as fact; make-believe characters paled next to historic figures. There were biographical movies about Leonard Bernstein, the great conductor, and about Diana Nyad, the long-distance swimmer. Napoleon fought battles, Ferrari designed race cars, and Bayard Rustin, brilliantly brought to life by Colman Domingo, advocated for civil rights in America. Two different films told the story of real-life wrestlers: Cassandro starred a daring Gael García Bernal as a gay man upending Lucha Libre in Mexico, and The Iron Claw, set in Texas, detailed the tragic events that befell the Von Erichs, a family that included four pro-wrestling brothers. A devastatingly sad event in history—the reign of terror perpetrated by white fortune hunters in Osage Nation—was vividly told in Killers of the Flower Moon, which boasted a breakthrough performance by Lily Gladstone. Even the rare fictional movie was inspired by a ripped-from-the-tabloids event: May December was based on the saga of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who seduced her sixth-grade student and eventually married him.

Last summer, films reached a fever pitch of interest that had not been seen since before the pandemic: “Barbenheimer” grabbed the attention of the world. Oppenheimer, the fascinating and terrifying account of the creation of the atomic bomb, was the most important true story of 2023. Barbie, meanwhile, asked timely questions about female empowerment and selfhood through a seemingly cheery romp about a beautiful blonde doll, perfectly embodied by Margot Robbie. And yes, there was also Ken—played by Ryan Gosling—who squares off against an army of fascinating, accomplished women, ultimately succumbing to their supremacy.

As “Barbenheimer” scored huge numbers at the box office, Hollywood went on strike. When a new contract was agreed upon in November, we immediately sprang into action. We took 28 actors out on Hollywood Boulevard, where the stars shine from the sidewalk. Our fantastic cast posed alongside cyborgs, sci-fi characters, and assorted film memorabilia; they also jumped into bushes and sprawled on leopard-print sofas. Like the year in films, these photos are a salute to reality, but with a joyous twist.

Here, we present our 13 cover stars. Stay tuned for more profiles as we present them through January 5.

Margot Robbie | Barbie Margot Robbie wears an Hermès coat; Bode bow barrette; Tiffany & Co. earrings; Wolford tights; Jimmy Choo shoes. Read the full interview here.

Nicolas Cage | Dream Scenario Nicolas Cage wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt; Rolex watch; Falke socks; stylist’s own belt; his own pants and boots. Read the full interview here.

Greta Lee | Past Lives Greta Lee wears a JW Anderson dress; Tiffany & Co. necklace. Read the full interview here.

Zac Efron | The Iron Claw Zac Efron wears a Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane jacket, shirt, pants, and tie. Read the full interview here.

Natalie Portman | May December Natalie Portman wears a Dior dress, briefs, and sandals; Tiffany & Co. necklace. Read the full interview here.

Colman Domingo | Rustin & The Color Purple Colman Domingo wears a Louis Vuitton Men’s jacket and pants; Tiffany & Co. necklace and bracelet; his own earring. Read the full interview here.

Jodie Foster | Nyad Jodie Foster wears a Louis Vuitton jacket, vest, and dress. Read the full interview here.

Ryan Gosling | Barbie Ryan Gosling wears a custom Gucci suit, shirt, and bowtie; his own jewelry. Read the full interview here.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph | The Holdovers Da’Vine Joy Randolph wears a Willy Chavarria opera gown; Wolford dress; Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and necklace; her own shoes. Read the full interview here.

Julianne Moore | May December Julianne Moore wears a Chanel jacket, tights, and boots; Chanel High Jewelry necklace. Read the full interview here.

Lily Gladstone | Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone wears a Miu Miu coat and top; Gail Bird and Yazzie Johnson at Mahnaz Collection earrings; Prada bag; Christian Louboutin sandals; stylist’s own skirt. Read the full interview here.

Charles Melton | May December Charles Melton wears a Prada jacket and pants; David Yurman necklace; his own earrings. Read the full interview here.