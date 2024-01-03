Best Performances 2024: Hooray for Hollywood!
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Greta Lee and more of the year’s most talked-about stars hit the streets of Los Angeles.
The best films of 2023 told stories about real people, real events, and real dolls. Fiction was no longer as interesting as fact; make-believe characters paled next to historic figures. There were biographical movies about Leonard Bernstein, the great conductor, and about Diana Nyad, the long-distance swimmer. Napoleon fought battles, Ferrari designed race cars, and Bayard Rustin, brilliantly brought to life by Colman Domingo, advocated for civil rights in America. Two different films told the story of real-life wrestlers: Cassandro starred a daring Gael García Bernal as a gay man upending Lucha Libre in Mexico, and The Iron Claw, set in Texas, detailed the tragic events that befell the Von Erichs, a family that included four pro-wrestling brothers. A devastatingly sad event in history—the reign of terror perpetrated by white fortune hunters in Osage Nation—was vividly told in Killers of the Flower Moon, which boasted a breakthrough performance by Lily Gladstone. Even the rare fictional movie was inspired by a ripped-from-the-tabloids event: May December was based on the saga of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who seduced her sixth-grade student and eventually married him.
Last summer, films reached a fever pitch of interest that had not been seen since before the pandemic: “Barbenheimer” grabbed the attention of the world. Oppenheimer, the fascinating and terrifying account of the creation of the atomic bomb, was the most important true story of 2023. Barbie, meanwhile, asked timely questions about female empowerment and selfhood through a seemingly cheery romp about a beautiful blonde doll, perfectly embodied by Margot Robbie. And yes, there was also Ken—played by Ryan Gosling—who squares off against an army of fascinating, accomplished women, ultimately succumbing to their supremacy.
As “Barbenheimer” scored huge numbers at the box office, Hollywood went on strike. When a new contract was agreed upon in November, we immediately sprang into action. We took 28 actors out on Hollywood Boulevard, where the stars shine from the sidewalk. Our fantastic cast posed alongside cyborgs, sci-fi characters, and assorted film memorabilia; they also jumped into bushes and sprawled on leopard-print sofas. Like the year in films, these photos are a salute to reality, but with a joyous twist.
Here, we present our 13 cover stars. Stay tuned for more profiles as we present them through January 5.