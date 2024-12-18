Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, and it doesn’t really feel like the Holidays until one moment from one of her festive concerts goes viral. This year, she got some help from Rihanna.

Last night, the Bad Gal joined Carey at the final stop on her Christmas Time Tour show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Before you get too excited, Rihanna was merely an audience member, and not making her grand return to the stage.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky were spotted taking in Carey’s hits like “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “My All.” About halfway through the concert, Carey came closer to the couple, which made Rihanna extremely giddy. “Is that her?” Rihanna gushed, calling out to Carey, “It’s me! I want an autograph!”

Spotting her very famous concert-goers, Carey reverted to where they were standing, telling the crowd “I don’t ever want someone to say I’m a diva again.” The singer, dressed in a glittering silver gown, eventually made her way to Rihanna which required walking down the stage’s stairs backward. “Doing this while walking backwards is a niche feat,” Carey joked.

Rihanna asked those around her “I need a signature, who has a sharpie?” adding “Should I have her sign my shirt or my tit?” After eventually traversing down the steps, Carey responded, “What do you want me to write?” Rihanna pulled down her tank top, signaling that Carey should place her signature right on her chest. “Mariah,” the Fenty entrepreneur said, adding, “What the fuck do you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this iconic,” she said as Carey penned her name onto the singer’s skin in red ink.

At one point, Rihanna grabbed the stage microphone and spoke out to the crowd. “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all” she exclaimed. “This shit is fucking epic. Look at that shit! Look at that shit, y'all! I love you.”

Carey was also in awe of Rihanna and, seemingly, wanted a souvenir of her own. She asked the mom of two “Who has the shades? Can I buy ‘em?” in reference to the blackout glasses the Bad Gal was rocking throughout the concert. To which Rihanna responded, “Yeah, you can have them for free.”