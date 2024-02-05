AWARDS SEASON

Inside W Magazine, Mark Ronson & Gucci’s Grammys After Party at Bar Marmont

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Selena Gomez and more showed up to dance the night away.

by W Staff
Dua Lipa
Even a torrential rainstorm didn’t stop music’s biggest stars from partying until the early morning hours last night. After the Grammy Awards wrapped, a glittering crowd made their way to Bar Marmont for a party hosted by W, Mark Ronson and Gucci.

Ronson, fresh off of winning an award for the Barbie soundtrack and wearing head-to-toe Gucci, played a high-energy DJ set with his wife, Grace Gummer, by his side. Under a sea of disco balls, Dua Lipa and her new beau Callum Turner commanded the packed dance floor for hours.

Troye Sivan and Omar Apollo were also spotted dancing together. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan chatted with friends as rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter perched on his lap. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen caught up with Dove Cameron and Damiano David of the Italian rock band Måneskin. Selena Gomez arrived holding hands with Benny Blanco, and Grammy host Trevor Noah stopped by after giving a command performance.

Also spotted: Ed Sheeran, Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig and Rashida Jones, Kacey Musgraves holding court with close girlfriends, Kaytranada in a full Gucci look, and Julia Garner with her husband Mark Forester. It was also in some ways a family affair: Lipa arrived not just with Turner in tow, but with her parents and sister, and Gummer sister Mamie also stopped by.

Coco Jones, with an award for Best R&B Performance under her belt, arrived late and in a celebratory mood, just as Shake Shack burgers and pizza from Angelini Osteria were delivered to keep the dance floor fueled (in addition to Ronson’s set, the DJs Drewbyrd, Alex Chapman and Ross One worked the decks). Also providing energy to the crowd: El Alto Espresso Martinis mixed with smooth Patrón El Alto tequila. As the night wound down, guests were shuttled home in a chauffeured fleet of electric Audi Q8 e-tron vehicles.

Scroll through for an inside look at the exclusive soirée.

Julia Garner in Gucci

Mark Ronson

Troye Sivan

Romy Madley Croft and Vic Lentaigne in Gucci

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Dua Lipa

Becky G

Julia Garner

Barry Keoghan

Dove Cameron and Chrissy Teigen

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Gucci

Troye Sivan and Omar Apollo

Sabrina Carpenter

Orville Peck

Ben Winston and Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa and W Editor in Chief, Sara Moonves

Ed Sheeran

Kaytranada in Gucci

Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan

Kacey Musgraves

Andrew Watt

Lykke Li

W’s Visuals and Content Director Alex Ben-Gurion, and Editor at Large, Lynn Hirschberg

Sara Moonves and Julia Garner

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves

Conan Gray and Blu DeTiger

Tove Lo and Griff

Natasha Lyonne and Keke Palmer

Ellie Goulding

Julia Garner and Mark Ronson

Jordan Firstman and Charli XCX

Barry Keoghan

Shania Twain

Mel C

Damiano David, Dove Cameron, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend

Barry Keoghan and Damson Idris

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Mark Foster and Ezra Koenig

Mustafa the Poet

Derek Blasberg

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Demi Lovato, and Jordan Lutes

Becky G