The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Is Finally Here

Two weeks after the highly anticipated trailer for The Matrix Resurrections premiered to rave reviews at CinemaCon, the public finally has a glimpse at what the franchise’s fourth installment has in store for Keanu Reeves’s Neo. He first appears as Thomas Anderson, in existential crisis mode as he desperately tries to recall his identity and past. He’s even forgotten he knows Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity. “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams,” he tells a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris. “Am I crazy?” Instead of answering, Harris’s character unhelpfully tells Anderson-slash-Neo that in his office, that word is banned. Cut to him staring into space while taking a bubble bath, motionless enough to balance a rubber duckie atop his head.

From there, the trailer perfectly aligns with the lyrics to Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.” Naturally, that starts with “one pill makes you larger / one pill makes you strong,” which kicks in just as Neo takes the first of many blue capsules to come. It kicks right in, The effect is immediate: As his pupils dilate, he suddenly comes to life. Soon, he’s onto the red pill: “Time to fly,” a character played by Matrix newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tells him, offering a glimpse at reality in the form of a capsule.

Continuing with the “White Rabbit” theme, Neo soon comes across a copy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and a character with a rabbit tattoo (played by another newcomer, Jessica Henwick,” who tells Neo to follow her if he indeed wants the truth. Then, the action really starts: Cut to scenes like Neo sending attackers flying into the air, staring frightfully at a gun pointed to his head, and jumping off a rooftop. You can count on many, many more of those when the film hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.