Many critics have insisted that Megan Thee Stallion’s work is too vulgar or obscene. Never one to back down from a challenge, the rapper has now taken those opinions and spun them into a lesson in the power of abjection with her music video for “Thot Shit,” the first step in the new era pioneered by her alter ego Tina Snow.

The story begins with a very typical scene—an office full of white businessmen mulling around and heading home at the end of the day. The big boss, an American senator, closes his blinds to gorge himself on snacks while watching Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for “Body,” troll the YouTube page by leaving comments such as “Stupid regressive whores should have their mouths washed out with holy water”—only to perversely, simultaneously find immense pleasure in watching the video. It’s a clear nod to the criticism the rapper received when she released “WAP” last summer; the disapproval came mostly from conservatives who, in turn, played the song so much to hate on it that it broke all kinds of streaming records and landed her a few Grammys.

Mr. Senator gets a phone call from the rapper herself, who gives him an earful and a warning which he does not heed—only to walk outside and get slammed by a garbage truck. And that’s just the beginning of the terror faced by this crusty middle-aged hater as the women he degraded and called “whores” show up in all places he goes. Sites of labor—the office, the supermarket, the restaurant, the construction site, and finally, the hospital reveal twerking women everywhere.

The video, written and directed by Aube Perrie has already received acclaim from fans for its cinematic quality, particularly a moment in which there’s a reference to Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, as a manicured hand comes up from the suds in the tub to haunt the man with a middle finger and run him out the bathroom. The final act of grotesque revenge is a truly shocking one that comes in the form of a surgical reconstruction of the man’s lips into a labial opening.

There’s a reason the rapper used this song and video to bring back Tina Snow—the musician herself has said she’s “the raw version Megan, she just don’t give a damn.”