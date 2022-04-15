Sometimes you just want to look good without making too much of a statement. Meghan Markle knows one of the best ways to do just that is by wearing Valentino’s take on a classic.

The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance of 2022 today in The Hague, Netherlands to accompany her husband Prince Harry to the Invictus Games. She chose a white double-breasted suit from Valentino for the occasion. The tailoring was a bit oversized—as is the current vogue—but not necessarily in a major-statement sort of way. She accessorized with delicate gold jewelry, and Valentino’s chic One Stud Nappa bag. With her hair worn down, the overall effect was sort of a breezily chic business woman—in line with the suiting she wore during a September 2021 trip to New York City. It all also seems decidedly non-princess.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The Invictus Games, which allow sick, wounded, and injured servicepeople and veterans to compete, are an important event for the Sussexes. Prince Harry founded the Games in 2014, and the 2017 edition was one of the first public places he was seen with Markle. This year, however, has its own level of importance: this edition is the first to take place since the couple stepped down from official royal duty and relocated to California. Still, Markle seems to know that while her appearance will be watched, she’s not the star of the games.

In any event, it appears whatever leftover drama there is from “Megxit” may be simmering. En route to the games, Harry and Meghan reportedly stopped over in England for a quick visit with both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.