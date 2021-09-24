Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City alongside husband Prince Harry isn’t just for a good cause. It not only marks Markle’s return to public engagements for the first time since early 2020 but is also amongst her first major outings since relocating back to America and stepping down from full-time royal duty. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Markle’s style seems to have taken some subtle but definite shifts since her days in London. She’s been spotted around the city in chic, often monochromatic outfits that read more “American power player” than they do British aristocrat. Compare them to her last appearance in England where she was festooned in a green, lace-adorned hat and matching half-cape. Markle is back home and clearly feeling free.

On Thursday, Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their trip to the city with a visit to the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center, where they were joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio, and Governor Kathy Hochul. For the visit, Markle wore a knit black turtleneck from The Row, with a pair of dark trousers. Markle topped the look off with an Emporio Armani wool coat. Later in the day, while visiting the apartment of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Markle broke up the monochromatic look and switched out the pants for a pencil skirt, and her Emporia Armani coat for a camel-colored Max Mara one. She also carried a beige leather Valextra handbag to the meeting.

Gotham/FilmMagic

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Gotham/GC Images

The tour continued on Friday as Markle and Prince Harry headed to Harlem to visit P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School with the N.Y.C. Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter. While there, Markle read the students her children’s book, The Bench, before being shown around the school.

For this outing, Meghan went back to her monochrome ways and opted for an all-maroon look. The Duchess wore wide-legged trousers with a top in a matching hue. She topped the look with a maroon coat, lined in a more vibrant red.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Markle and Harry’s trip to New York coincides with Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. The pair will appear at the concert this weekend, most likely to speak about the importance of vaccine equity, as Harry did during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World earlier this year.