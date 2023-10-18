Are The Kardashians Trying To Recruit Meghan Markle?

Meghan of Montecito may soon be making a pit spot just down the road in Calabasas. According to a new albeit questionable report from a British tabloid, the Duchess of Sussex is allegedly eyeing a cameo in Hulu’s The Kardashians. Yes, you read that correctly.

"It's no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan's new circle,” a source told The Mirror. “It's just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn't want to push too aggressively, too soon." According to the insider, Kris is “willing” to wait for the “long-term prize,” which would be a Harry and Meghan appearance on the family’s reality series.

While yes, Harry and Meghan have been mingling in Hollywood circles since their decision to step back from the Royal family (Meghan even hired Kim’s ex-bodyguard), the report does seem a little far fetched. It’s hard to imagine a scene of the Sussexes positioned next to, say, Kourtney and Travis Barker making out.

The insider then went on to explain that the alleged talks are “still in the early stages,” but that momager Kris is working “[the Sussexes] into her family's inner circle.” The 67-year-old already got a win for her cause back in September when she and Kim posed with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, at a charity gala in Los Angeles. Shortly after, tabloids reported that Meghan was “touched” by the family’s kindness towards her mother at the event.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With that being said, we’re much more inclined to picture a moment like this happening between Meghan and the Kardashian clan than her becoming a reality star (though her Suits experience may come in handy). The claims follow a series of reports that the Duchess is strategizing a “Hollywood reinvention.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us that “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.” The insider went on to add that she has been in contact with fashion houses (there were now squashed rumors she was in talks with Dior and Cartier) and her next chapter will “be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy.”

Though much of The Kardashians is fairly lighthearted (including brawls over “stolen” wedding countries), perhaps Meghan may be in the mood to contribute to Kim’s criminal justice reform efforts? Whether or not Meghan (or Harry for that matter) finds their way into the Kardashian’s Calabasas circle, there’s definitely a major reinvention in the works. But it’s much more likely to be something focused on giving back than KUWTK. Sorry, Kris.