Fresh off the news of her Oscar nomination, Jessie Buckley has secured her next act: starring in an A24 horror flick directed by Alex Garland. In The Lost Daughter, she played the younger version of an academic with a penchant for sneaking off with other academics while leaving her children with her husband at home. In Men, she’ll play a young woman who goes on vacation alone in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.

There is not much information about Men out in the world, but based on the recently released trailer, and the film’s tagline “What haunts you will find you,” it seems that Garland’s latest could fit in the horror genre. It could be a departure from the director’s recent acclaimed films—Annihilation and Ex Machina—or it could be just as existentially and emotionally devastating. Both of those films were also praised for their sumptuous visuals, thanks to the work of cinematographer Rob Hardy, and presentation of sci-fi scenarios gone haywire. In the trailer for Men, Buckley’s character seems to stumble upon a mossy bridge underpass, while simultaneously experiencing a walk through a church and confronting a mysterious figure under an orange tree in a backyard.

Buckley will be joined in Garland’s Men by Skyfall’s Rory Kinnear and I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu, both appearing in undisclosed roles. Men will be released in theaters on May 20, 2022, but in the meantime, the actress will be taking on the iconic role of Sally Bowles in a production of Cabaret on the West End, opposite Eddie Redmayne and Omari Douglas—and hopefully making an appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27.