The Met Gala red carpet seems to have the power to turn even the most casual fashion fans into the biggest critics. It’s the first Monday in May, the biggest night in fashion—which means the faithful users of X (neé Twitter) are fully booked, clocking into the post factory to log another shift.

This year’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, is accompanied by an esoteric dress code, even by Met Gala standards: “The Garden of Time,” leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

The evening’s co-chairs, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, each put their unique twist on the dreamy theme, while the other stars and celebs in attendance peeled off in all different directions. The best internet reactions to it all, below:

As usual, everyone’s a critic...

But for once, it was the guys getting roasted.

There were missed opportunities:

And surprise appearances.

A Bridgerton crossover:

And Challengers too.