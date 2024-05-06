The first Monday in May is officially upon us. The carpet has been rolled out on the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. A small army of fashion and beauty professionals have descended on the Upper East Side to dress some of the world’s biggest stars. It’s fashion’s biggest night: the 2024 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but you won’t see princess-adjacent ball gowns and evil witches on the red carpet. The phrase applies to historic dresses too old to be worn, which the exhibition will bring back to life with the help of technology. On the red carpet, meanwhile, the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” based on a 1962 short story of the same title written by J.G. Ballard, so expect vines and flowers to creep their way onto the fashion of the evening.

But just as exciting as the clothes is the guest list itself. We already know co-hosts Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya will be in attendance, which is especially exciting as the latter hasn’t attended the event since 2019. In addition, Rihanna has confirmed she will be there and she told Extra she’s “keeping it real simple this year,” though when it comes to the singer, one never knows what to expect. In addition, it seems like a given that Met Gala regulars like the Kardashians and Gigi Hadid will be in attendance, along with a host of other models, singers, and actors. Keep track of the guests below, and don’t miss one unforgettable look from the 2024 Met Gala.

Zendaya Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Givenchy Spring 1996 couture with an Alexander McQueen 2007 headpiece, Bulgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Kylie Jenner Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Ariana Grande Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Loewe with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Doja Cat Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Vetements.

Dua Lipa Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nicki Minaj Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Marni.

Lana Del Rey Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Zendaya Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Rosalía Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with A.Jaffe jewelry.

Kim Kardashian Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Maison Margiela with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Miu Miu with De Beers jewelry.

Jennie Kim Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Alaïa.

Kendall Jenner Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Givenchy Fall 1999 haute couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Karol G Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Messika jewelry.

Bad Bunny Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes.

Gigi Hadid Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne with Chopard jewelry.

Tyla Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Balmain with Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Gap with Chopard jewelry.

Cardi B Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In A.Jaffe jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Schiaparelli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Taylor Russell Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Loewe with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Barry Keoghan Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry with an Omega watch.

Charli XCX Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Marni with jewelry from A.Jaffe and Anabela Chan.

Troye Sivan Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada.

Lil Nas X Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In a Jennifer Behr brooch.

Elle Fanning Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balmain with Cartier jewelry.

Greta Lee Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.

Sarah Jessica Parker Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Richard Quinn with a Benedetta Bruzziches bag, jewelry from Marlo Laz and Briony Raymond, and a Philip Treacy hat.

FKA twigs Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Stella McCartney.

Steven Yeun Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.

Lily Gladstone Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst.

Nicole Kidman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balenciaga with Harry Winston jewelry.

Josh O'Connor Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Loewe.

Mike Faist Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Loewe.

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Loewe with Boucheron jewelry.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Willow is in Dior Haute Couture. Jaden is in Thom Browne with MSFTSrep x New Balance shoes.

Cailee Spaeny Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Miu Miu with Bulgari jewelry.

Rauw Alejandro Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with A.Jaffe jewelry and a Jacob & Co watch.

Teyana Taylor Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Balenciaga with Cindy Chao jewelry.

Kerry Washington Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Watts Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Colman Domingo Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Nicholas Galitzine Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi with a Tag Heuer watch.

Keke Palmer Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs with Almasika jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Versace fall/winter 2001 couture from Tab Vintage with jewelry from Chopard and Briony Raymond and Rene Caovilla heels.

Uma Thurman Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Penélope Cruz Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Chloë Sevigny Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dilara Findikoglu with Ana Khouri jewelry.

Phoebe Dynevor Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Victoria Beckham.

Chris Hemsworth Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Tom Ford with Chopard jewelry.

Sarah Paulson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Prada.

Queen Latifah Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.

Gracie Abrams Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Chanel couture.

Rachel Sennott Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Burberry with jewelry from Briony Raymond and Suzanne Kalan.

Janelle Monáe Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.

Camila Morrone Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) In Chanel couture.

Omar Apollo Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.

Serena Williams Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry and a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Venus Williams Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs with De Beers jewelry.

Greta Gerwig Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Chloé.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta.

Lizzo Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.

Donatella Versace Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaia Gerber Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Chamberlain Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier with Cartier jewelry.

Rebecca Ferguson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Zoe Saldana Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Chloé with Boucheron jewelry.

Jon Batiste Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dunhill with Cartier jewelry.

Karlie Kloss Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Swarovski.

Sam Smith Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Damson Idris Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada with Bulgari jewelry.

Harris Dickinson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prada.

Cara Delevingne Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Linda Evangelista Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ana Khouri jewelry.

Simone Ashley Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Mindy Kaling Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Gaurav Gupta.

Raye Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Fendi.

Lily James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Erdem with Boucheron jewelry.

Paloma Elsesser Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In H&M.

Michelle Williams Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Chanel.

Anok Yai Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Swarovski.

Iris Law Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Camila Cabello Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with a Jane Wade ice cube, Ring Concierge jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Changbin, Lee Know, I.N, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix and Bang Chan of Stray Kids Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Tommy Hilfiger.

Imaan Hammam Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Swarovski.

Brie Larson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Talia Ryder Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Calvin Klein.

Storm Reid Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Pomellato jewelry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Union is in Michael Kors with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Wade is in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Hari Nef Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In H&M with Anabela Chan jewelry.

Tessa Thompson Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Chanel.

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prada.

Adwoa Aboah Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In H&M with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory and Anito Ko jewelry.

Madelyn Cline Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Charton is in Fred Leighton jewelry. Culkin is in Fred Leighton jewelry with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Taraji P. Henson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Simkhai with Buccellati jewelry.

Jeff Goldblum Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Mackey Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chloé.

Jodie Turner-Smith Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Burberry.

Awkwafina Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In H&M with Graziela jewelry.

Camila Mendes John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images In Altuzarra with Effy jewelry.

Gwendoline Christie Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels.

Dove Cameron Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Diesel.

Damiano David Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Diesel.

Amelia Gray Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Undercover with Messika jewelry.

Quannah Chasinghorse Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In H&M.

Irina Shayk Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Swarovski.

Eve Hewson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Simone Rocha.

Rachel Zegler Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior with Chopard jewelry.

Alison Oliver Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Loewe.

Riley Keough Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Chanel.

Eiza González Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Del Core with Cartier jewelry.

Dan Levy Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Loewe.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Pandora jewelry.

Erykah Badu Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jack Harlow Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Donald Glover Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Ambika Mod Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels.

Chase Stokes Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Michael Kors with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Waititi is in Marni with Jacob & Co. jewelry. Ora is in Marni with Buccellati jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Precious Lee Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Bad Binch Tongtong.

Liu Wen Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Andrew Scott Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Boucheron jewelry.

Wisdom Kaye Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Robert Wun.

Leon Bridges Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria with Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelry.

Lewis Hamilton Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Burberry.

Kylie Minogue Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Diesel with Cartier jewelry.

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Luciana is in Dior Haute Couture. Matt is in Dior Men with a Piaget watch.

Juliana Canfield Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Laufey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Prabal Gurungwith a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Usher Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.

Gayle Rankin Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Chanel.

Jonathan Bailey Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Loewe with an Omega watch.

Alexander Skarsgård Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Calvin Klein.

Rebecca Hall Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Danielle Frankel.

Vittoria Ceretti Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Alaïa.

Adut Akech and LaQuan Smith Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In LaQuan Smith with Jared jewelry.

Kelsea Ballerini Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Michael Kors with Simon G jewelry.

Ashley Graham Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with Jacob jewelry.

Raul Lopez Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harris Reed Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Harris Reed.

Alton Mason Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Thom Browne.

Kris Jenner Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

James Corden and Julia Corden Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Aya Nakamura Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Balmain.

Hugh Jackman Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Cartier jewelry.

Benedetta Piccoli and Pierpaolo Piccioli Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ivy Getty Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Conner Ives.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Dior Men with a Piaget watch.

Sienna Miller Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Chloé

Law Roach Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Effy jewelry and a Tag Heuer watch.

Odell Beckham Jr. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Shakira Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera with Cartier jewelry.

Jonathan Anderson Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Luca Guadagnino Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Loewe.

Adrien Brody Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Maison Margiela.

Jeremy Pope Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tanner Fletcher with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Demi Lovato Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.

Georgina Chapman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Marchesa.

Little Simz Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Burberry.

Demi Moore Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Harris Reed with Cartier jewelry.

Michael Shannon Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Gayle King Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Marchesa.

Morgan Spector Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Bruna Marquezine Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Tory Burch with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jude Law Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivier Rousteing Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Balmain.

Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Radhika Jones Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Tom Ford Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Saint Laurent.

Lea Michele Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Rodarte.

Alex Sharp Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Balmain.

Sofia Coppola Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Chanel with Cartier jewelry.

Lena Waithe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Etro.

Chioma Nnadi Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Burberry.

Lena Mahfouf Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Schiaparelli couture.

Charlotte Tilbury Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stella McCartney Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Eva Chen Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images In Robert Wun with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Amy Fine Collins Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Sánchez ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie Dornan Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images In Loewe.

Jordan Roth Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Valentino Couture.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bagshawe is in Steve O Smith. Redmayne is in Steve O Smith with an Omega watch.

Meg Ryan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Cartier jewelry.

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Willy Chavarria

Jonathan Groff Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Simone Rocha.

Allison Williams Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Michael Kors Collection with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Ugbad Abdi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Parbal Gurung with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Jessica Biel Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Maria Sharapova Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Prabal Gurung.

Aisha McShaw and Al Sharpton Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Tom Ford with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Aurora James Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Ana Khouri jewelry.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Hamish Bowles Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tyler Mitchell Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Amiri with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cole Escola Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Anna Wintour Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Loewe.

Bee Carrozzini Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue In Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2016 with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Ben Simmons Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Thom Browne.

La La Anthony Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images In Alexander McQueen.

Alex Newell Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Huma Abedin Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nell Diamond Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images In Hill House.

Lisa Love Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images