The first Monday in May is officially upon us. The carpet has been rolled out on the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. A small army of fashion and beauty professionals have descended on the Upper East Side to dress some of the world’s biggest stars. It’s fashion’s biggest night:
the 2024 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but you won’t see princess-adjacent ball gowns and evil witches on the red carpet. The phrase applies to historic dresses too old to be worn, which the exhibition will bring back to life with the help of technology. On the red carpet, meanwhile, the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” based on a 1962 short story of the same title written by J.G. Ballard, so expect vines and flowers to creep their way onto the fashion of the evening.
But just as exciting as the clothes is the guest list itself. We already know co-hosts Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya will be in attendance, which is especially exciting as the latter hasn’t attended the event since 2019. In addition, Rihanna has confirmed she will be there and she told
she’s “keeping it real simple this year,” though when it comes to the singer, one never knows what to expect. In addition, it seems like a given that Met Gala regulars like the Kardashians and Gigi Hadid will be in attendance, along with a host of other models, singers, and actors. Keep track of the guests below, and don’t miss one unforgettable look from the 2024 Met Gala. Extra Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In Givenchy Spring 1996 couture with an Alexander McQueen 2007 headpiece, Bulgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.
In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Loewe with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels and Bulgari jewelry.
In Dior Haute Couture with A.Jaffe jewelry.
In Maison Margiela with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Miu Miu with De Beers jewelry.
In Givenchy Fall 1999 haute couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes.
In Thom Browne with Chopard jewelry.
In Balmain with Alexis Bittar jewelry.
In Gap with Chopard jewelry.
In Schiaparelli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
In Loewe with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Burberry with an Omega watch.
In Marni with jewelry from A.Jaffe and Anabela Chan.
In a Jennifer Behr brooch.
In Balmain with Cartier jewelry.
In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.
In Richard Quinn with a Benedetta Bruzziches bag, jewelry from Marlo Laz and Briony Raymond, and a Philip Treacy hat.
In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.
In Balenciaga with Harry Winston jewelry.
In Loewe with Boucheron jewelry.
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
Willow is in Dior Haute Couture. Jaden is in Thom Browne with MSFTSrep x New Balance shoes.
In Miu Miu with Bulgari jewelry.
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with A.Jaffe jewelry and a Jacob & Co watch.
In Balenciaga with Cindy Chao jewelry.
In Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a IWC Schaffhausen watch.
In Fendi with a Tag Heuer watch.
In Marc Jacobs with Almasika jewelry.
In Versace fall/winter 2001 couture from Tab Vintage with jewelry from Chopard and Briony Raymond and Rene Caovilla heels.
In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.
In Dilara Findikoglu with Ana Khouri jewelry.
In Tom Ford with Chopard jewelry.
In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.
In Burberry with jewelry from Briony Raymond and Suzanne Kalan.
In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.
In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.
In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry and a Jennifer Behr headpiece.
In Marc Jacobs with De Beers jewelry.
In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.
In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Jean Paul Gaultier with Cartier jewelry.
In Chloé with Boucheron jewelry.
In Dunhill with Cartier jewelry.
In Prada with Bulgari jewelry.
In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.
In Erdem with Boucheron jewelry.
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with a Jane Wade ice cube, Ring Concierge jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Changbin, Lee Know, I.N, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix and Bang Chan of Stray Kids
In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Union is in Michael Kors with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Wade is in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.
In H&M with Anabela Chan jewelry.
In H&M with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory and Anito Ko jewelry.
Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
Charton is in Fred Leighton jewelry. Culkin is in Fred Leighton jewelry with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.
In Simkhai with Buccellati jewelry.
In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In H&M with Graziela jewelry.
In Altuzarra with Effy jewelry.
In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels.
In Undercover with Messika jewelry.
In Dior with Chopard jewelry.
In Del Core with Cartier jewelry.
In Oscar de la Renta with Pandora jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.
In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels.
In Michael Kors with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Waititi is in Marni with Jacob & Co. jewelry. Ora is in Marni with Buccellati jewelry.
In Willy Chavarria with Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelry.
In Diesel with Cartier jewelry.
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon
Luciana is in Dior Haute Couture. Matt is in Dior Men with a Piaget watch.
In Prabal Gurungwith a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.
In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.
Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld
In Loewe with an Omega watch.
Adut Akech and LaQuan Smith
In LaQuan Smith with Jared jewelry.
In Michael Kors with Simon G jewelry.
In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with Jacob jewelry.
In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
James Corden and Julia Corden
Benedetta Piccoli and Pierpaolo Piccioli
In Dior Men with a Piaget watch.
In Dior Haute Couture with Effy jewelry and a Tag Heuer watch.
In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.
In Carolina Herrera with Cartier jewelry.
In Tanner Fletcher with Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.
In Harris Reed with Cartier jewelry.
In a Vacheron Constantin watch.
In Willy Chavarria with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.
In Tory Burch with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong
In Chanel with Cartier jewelry.
In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.
In Robert Wun with Gianvito Rossi heels.
In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Bagshawe is in Steve O Smith. Redmayne is in Steve O Smith with an Omega watch.
Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick
In Michael Kors Collection with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.
In Parbal Gurung with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.
Aisha McShaw and Al Sharpton
Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg
In Tom Ford with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
In Amiri with Christian Louboutin shoes.
In Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2016 with Briony Raymond jewelry.
In Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2016 with Briony Raymond jewelry.