MET GALA 2024

Met Gala 2024 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

The first Monday in May is officially upon us. The carpet has been rolled out on the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. A small army of fashion and beauty professionals have descended on the Upper East Side to dress some of the world’s biggest stars. It’s fashion’s biggest night: the 2024 Met Gala. This year, the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” but you won’t see princess-adjacent ball gowns and evil witches on the red carpet. The phrase applies to historic dresses too old to be worn, which the exhibition will bring back to life with the help of technology. On the red carpet, meanwhile, the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” based on a 1962 short story of the same title written by J.G. Ballard, so expect vines and flowers to creep their way onto the fashion of the evening.

But just as exciting as the clothes is the guest list itself. We already know co-hosts Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya will be in attendance, which is especially exciting as the latter hasn’t attended the event since 2019. In addition, Rihanna has confirmed she will be there and she told Extra she’s “keeping it real simple this year,” though when it comes to the singer, one never knows what to expect. In addition, it seems like a given that Met Gala regulars like the Kardashians and Gigi Hadid will be in attendance, along with a host of other models, singers, and actors. Keep track of the guests below, and don’t miss one unforgettable look from the 2024 Met Gala.

Zendaya
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Givenchy Spring 1996 couture with an Alexander McQueen 2007 headpiece, Bulgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels.

Kylie Jenner
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Ariana Grande
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Loewe with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Doja Cat
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Vetements.

Dua Lipa
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Nicki Minaj
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Marni.

Lana Del Rey
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Zendaya
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Rosalía
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with A.Jaffe jewelry.

Kim Kardashian
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Miu Miu with De Beers jewelry.

Jennie Kim
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Alaïa.

Kendall Jenner
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Givenchy Fall 1999 haute couture with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Karol G
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Messika jewelry.

Bad Bunny
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela shoes.

Gigi Hadid
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne with Chopard jewelry.

Tyla
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Balmain with Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Gap with Chopard jewelry.

Cardi B
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In A.Jaffe jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Schiaparelli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Taylor Russell
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Loewe with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Barry Keoghan
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Burberry with an Omega watch.

Charli XCX
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Marni with jewelry from A.Jaffe and Anabela Chan.

Troye Sivan
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada.

Lil Nas X
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a Jennifer Behr brooch.

Elle Fanning
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Balmain with Cartier jewelry.

Greta Lee
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Richard Quinn with a Benedetta Bruzziches bag, jewelry from Marlo Laz and Briony Raymond, and a Philip Treacy hat.

FKA twigs
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Stella McCartney.

Steven Yeun
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Thom Browne with Cartier jewelry.

Lily Gladstone
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

Nicole Kidman
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Balenciaga with Harry Winston jewelry.

Josh O'Connor
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Loewe.

Mike Faist
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Ayo Edebiri
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Loewe with Boucheron jewelry.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Willow is in Dior Haute Couture. Jaden is in Thom Browne with MSFTSrep x New Balance shoes.

Cailee Spaeny
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Miu Miu with Bulgari jewelry.

Rauw Alejandro
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with A.Jaffe jewelry and a Jacob & Co watch.

Teyana Taylor
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Balenciaga with Cindy Chao jewelry.

Kerry Washington
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Naomi Watts
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Colman Domingo
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria with Christian Louboutin shoes and a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Nicholas Galitzine
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Fendi with a Tag Heuer watch.

Keke Palmer
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs with Almasika jewelry.

Emily Ratajkowski
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Versace fall/winter 2001 couture from Tab Vintage with jewelry from Chopard and Briony Raymond and Rene Caovilla heels.

Uma Thurman
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Tory Burch with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Penélope Cruz
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Chloë Sevigny
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dilara Findikoglu with Ana Khouri jewelry.

Phoebe Dynevor
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Victoria Beckham.

Chris Hemsworth
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Tom Ford with Chopard jewelry.

Sarah Paulson
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prada.

Queen Latifah
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.

Gracie Abrams
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Chanel couture.

Rachel Sennott
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Burberry with jewelry from Briony Raymond and Suzanne Kalan.

Janelle Monáe
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Vera Wang with Reza jewelry.

Camila Morrone
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In Chanel couture.

Omar Apollo
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Loewe with De Beers jewelry.

Serena Williams
Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Balenciaga with Messika jewelry and a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Venus Williams
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs with De Beers jewelry.

Greta Gerwig
Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Chloé.

Sabrina Carpenter
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

Lizzo
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Cynthia Erivo
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Thom Browne with Wempe jewelry.

Donatella Versace
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kaia Gerber
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Chamberlain
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier with Cartier jewelry.

Rebecca Ferguson
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Zoe Saldana
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chloé with Boucheron jewelry.

Jon Batiste
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dunhill with Cartier jewelry.

Karlie Kloss
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Swarovski.

Sam Smith
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Damson Idris
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada with Bulgari jewelry.

Harris Dickinson
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prada.

Cara Delevingne
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Linda Evangelista
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ana Khouri jewelry.

Simone Ashley
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Mindy Kaling
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Gaurav Gupta.

Raye
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Fendi.

Lily James
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Erdem with Boucheron jewelry.

Paloma Elsesser
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In H&M.

Michelle Williams
Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Chanel.

Anok Yai
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Swarovski.

Iris Law
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Camila Cabello
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with a Jane Wade ice cube, Ring Concierge jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Changbin, Lee Know, I.N, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix and Bang Chan of Stray Kids
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Imaan Hammam
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Swarovski.

Brie Larson
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Talia Ryder
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein.

Storm Reid
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Pomellato jewelry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Union is in Michael Kors with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Wade is in Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

Hari Nef
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In H&M with Anabela Chan jewelry.

Tessa Thompson
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Chanel.

Amanda Seyfried
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prada.

Adwoa Aboah
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In H&M with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory and Anito Ko jewelry.

Madelyn Cline
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tommy Hilfiger.

Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Charton is in Fred Leighton jewelry. Culkin is in Fred Leighton jewelry with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Taraji P. Henson
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Simkhai with Buccellati jewelry.

Jeff Goldblum
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Emma Mackey
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chloé.

Jodie Turner-Smith
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Burberry.

Awkwafina
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In H&M with Graziela jewelry.

Camila Mendes
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Altuzarra with Effy jewelry.

Gwendoline Christie
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels.

Dove Cameron
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Diesel.

Damiano David
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Diesel.

Amelia Gray
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Undercover with Messika jewelry.

Quannah Chasinghorse
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In H&M.

Irina Shayk
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Swarovski.

Eve Hewson
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha.

Rachel Zegler
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Dior with Chopard jewelry.

Alison Oliver
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Loewe.

Riley Keough
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Eiza González
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Del Core with Cartier jewelry.

Dan Levy
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Loewe.

Pamela Anderson
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Pandora jewelry.

Erykah Badu
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Donald Glover
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Cartier jewelry.

Ambika Mod
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Loewe with Christian Louboutin heels.

Chase Stokes
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Michael Kors with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Waititi is in Marni with Jacob & Co. jewelry. Ora is in Marni with Buccellati jewelry.

Elizabeth Debicki
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Precious Lee
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Bad Binch Tongtong.

Liu Wen
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Andrew Scott
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Boucheron jewelry.

Wisdom Kaye
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Robert Wun.

Leon Bridges
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria with Joseph Saidian and Sons jewelry.

Lewis Hamilton
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Burberry.

Kylie Minogue
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Diesel with Cartier jewelry.

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Luciana is in Dior Haute Couture. Matt is in Dior Men with a Piaget watch.

Juliana Canfield
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Laufey
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Prabal Gurungwith a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Usher
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Jacob & Co. watch.

Gayle Rankin
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Jonathan Bailey
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Loewe with an Omega watch.

Alexander Skarsgård
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein.

Rebecca Hall
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Danielle Frankel.

Vittoria Ceretti
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Alaïa.

Adut Akech and LaQuan Smith
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In LaQuan Smith with Jared jewelry.

Kelsea Ballerini
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Michael Kors with Simon G jewelry.

Ashley Graham
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin with Jacob jewelry.

Raul Lopez
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Harris Reed
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Harris Reed.

Alton Mason
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Thom Browne.

Kris Jenner
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

James Corden and Julia Corden
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Isabelle Huppert
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Aya Nakamura
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Balmain.

Hugh Jackman
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Cartier jewelry.

Benedetta Piccoli and Pierpaolo Piccioli
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Ivy Getty
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Conner Ives.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Dior Men with a Piaget watch.

Sienna Miller
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Chloé

Law Roach
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Effy jewelry and a Tag Heuer watch.

Odell Beckham Jr.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Shakira
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera with Cartier jewelry.

Jonathan Anderson
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Luca Guadagnino
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Adrien Brody
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela.

Jeremy Pope
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tanner Fletcher with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Demi Lovato
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung with De Beers jewelry.

Georgina Chapman
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Marchesa.

Little Simz
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Demi Moore
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Harris Reed with Cartier jewelry.

Michael Shannon
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Gayle King
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Marchesa.

Morgan Spector
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria with a IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Bruna Marquezine
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Tory Burch with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jude Law
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Olivier Rousteing
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Emma Wall and Jeremy Strong
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Amanda Gorman
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Radhika Jones
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Tom Ford
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Saint Laurent.

Lea Michele
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Alex Sharp
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Sofia Coppola
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Chanel with Cartier jewelry.

Lena Waithe
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Etro.

Chioma Nnadi
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Burberry.

Lena Mahfouf
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli couture.

Charlotte Tilbury
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Stella McCartney
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney with VRAI x Stella McCartney jewelry.

Eva Chen
Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In Robert Wun with Gianvito Rossi heels.

Amy Fine Collins
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lauren Sánchez
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie Dornan
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Jordan Roth
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Valentino Couture.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bagshawe is in Steve O Smith. Redmayne is in Steve O Smith with an Omega watch.

Meg Ryan
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Cartier jewelry.

Willy Chavarria and Marc Metrick
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Willy Chavarria

Jonathan Groff
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Simone Rocha.

Allison Williams
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Michael Kors Collection with a Jennifer Behr hair accessory.

Ugbad Abdi
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Parbal Gurung with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Jessica Biel
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Maria Sharapova
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Prabal Gurung.

Aisha McShaw and Al Sharpton
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Elsa Pataky
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Tom Ford with a Jennifer Behr headpiece.

Aurora James
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Ana Khouri jewelry.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Hamish Bowles
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tyler Mitchell
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Amiri with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Cole Escola
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Anna Wintour
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Loewe.

Bee Carrozzini
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2016 with Briony Raymond jewelry.

Ben Simmons
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Thom Browne.

La La Anthony
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen.

Alex Newell
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Huma Abedin
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Nell Diamond
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Hill House.

Lisa Love
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.