Mick Jagger would very much like you to get your COVID-19 vaccine. The 77-year old rock star has a new song out with Dave Grohl called “Eazy Sleazy,” and in the lyrics, Jagger is decidedly unsubtle regarding his feelings on how we botched the pandemic response. He also excoriated conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers, with some choice words for his fellow Boomer generation.

“They’re just irrational,” Jagger told Rolling Stone. “Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it.” Jagger uses the example of polio, a viral disease that can cause paralysis and death, reminding us that “It’s not as if [vaccines] are a new thing...When I was a child, which was a really long time ago, people would die from polio. They would just not be there the next day. And that’s been eradicated through vaccines.” (The United States officially eradicated polio in 1979 through its federal vaccine program).

Jagger is also keenly aware of how conspiracy theories and deliberate untruths cause consequential panic. “Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream/It’s mind control,” he sings, later poking fun at flat-Earthers and climate change denialists. He’s even challenged conspiracy believers in his own personal life: “It’s just saying to people, ‘When are you getting your vaccine?’...’Oh, I’m not getting it.’ ‘OK. Why not? Are you in the queue?’ ‘Oh no, because I don’t agree with it.’ I started to realize that there really were quite a few people like that.”

Yes, there are way too many people like that. A recent NPR/Marist poll revealed that 25% of Americans are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with the greatest hesitancy coming from people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020. Please, make Jagger happy, and get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible.