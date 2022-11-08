Millie Bobby Brown has quite the list of acting credits considering she’s only 18 years old, but still, there’s one thing that remains high up on her career bucket list. The actress has played a lot of fictional characters, but she’s ready to take on someone real. Specifically, there’s one person Brown has her sights set on—Britney Spears.

“I want to play a real person and I think for me...[It] would be Britney Spears,” she told Drew Barrymore while riding around in the “Drewber” on Barrymore’s eponymous talk show. Brown went on to explain that Spears’ story really resonates with her, as they both got famous when they were so young. “Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger,” Brown said, acknowledging that Barrymore, too, is in the same boat. “I see the scramble for words [in interviews] and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”

Brown has been in the industry since she was just nine years old. She started working on Stranger Things when she was 12 and immediately, the press began sexualizing the pre-teen. Similarly, Spears was cast in The Mickey Mouse Club when she was just 11, and her career took off from there. Of course, anyone who followed the #FreeBritney saga (Brown clearly did) knows how things turned out for the singer.

Brown’s desire to play Spears is actually heavily supported by fans, who have been calling for the casting for awhile now. “Can somebody cast #MillieBobbyBrown as #BritneySpears in a movie. Now. Please. Thanks,” someone tweeted back in May when the actress stepped out for a Stranger Things premiere in a very Spears-esque hairstyle. “I thought this was Britney oh my GOD,” someone else wrote on a photo of Brown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Of course, in order to take on the role, Brown would have to both sing and dance. It’s unclear if she can do the latter, but she proved her singing chops years ago on YouTube, in the heavily memed video of her singing “Imagine.” She even gave us a taste of her as Spears when she sang a bit of “Gimme More” in a video with Elle earlier this year.

Singer biopics are currently having a moment. The Whitney Houston film, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, comes out next month, while the potentially Julia Garner-starring Madonna biopic is supposedly in the works, and now, Sam Taylor-Johnson is working on Amy Winehouse’s story. So, why not add one more to that list?