Report: Julia Garner Won the Madonna Biopic Bootcamp

Life is a mystery, but the winner of the Madonna biopic bootcamp no longer is. According to Variety, Ozark actress Julia Garner has officially been offered the part of Madonna Louise Ciccone herself in the pop icon’s upcoming self-directed biopic.

Although reports on the subject are still vague, Madonna has apparently spent much of the earlier part of the year auditioning various young actresses and singers by putting them through the ropes of not only acting, but also intense choreography sessions. Talents like Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira, Odessa Young, Sky Ferreira, and Bebe Rexha were connected to audition rumors at various points.

But Garner has long been presumed as one of the frontrunners. Not only does the actress already have two Primetime Emmys on her mantle at the age of 28, she also bears more than a passing resemblance to the young Madonna.

Mind you, Variety only reports that she’s been offered the role, and not that she’s officially accepted it. Still, one has to assume that if she went through the reported arduous audition process, she’d no doubt want the part.

Playing musical icons in biopics has become something of a fast pass to the official A-List, if not an Oscar nomination, in recent years. Stars like Rami Malek, Angela Bassett, Taron Egerton, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jamie Foxx have all seen their careers hit new levels thanks to musical biopics. Austin Butler appears to be next in line, thanks to his role in the upcoming Elvis.

Unfortunately, there’s still no word on when production is slated to begin, let alone when the film will actually hit theaters.