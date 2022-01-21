Pete Davidson, you can have Staten Island, but Manhattan has just been declared Sydney Sweeney territory. The actress is tearing up the city in her latest Instagram posts and, of course she is looking fabulous while doing it.

After most likely hitting up all of the bodegas and 7-11s in Los Angeles, the actress headed east this week for more high fashion photo shoots in unexpected places. On Friday, Sweeney shared a trio of shots with the ultimate New York City prop, a yellow taxi, though it’s clear she’s not a Manhattan native, or else one photo would undoubtedly show her sliding in and stealing the cab from someone about to get in it.

Instead, Sweeney just looks relaxed and glamorous as she poses in a full Dior outfit, a two piece of mixed prints made up of a red and white striped sweater and a checkered a-line skirt in the same color scheme. The actresses paired the look with some knee high black leather boots from the brand, and a classic black Lady Dior bag. In the third photo she drapes a black wool overcoat atop her shoulders, a most likely futile attempt to stay warm in the freezing New York temperatures.

This is actually the second look Sweeney has shared during her trip to New York. The actress has been keeping her fans happy with lots of content to take in. On Thursday, she shared another set of photos, again showing off a very cute, yet not warm enough ensemble.

This time, Sweeney wore an outfit from Hermes spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection, wearing a jacket from the collection as a dress, and pairing it with some chocolate brown boots (once again, leaving her poor thighs exposed to the wind).

Who knows what city Sweeney will take on next? Maybe this time she will be prepared for the local weather. Or not. When you look this good, you become impervious to the cold, right?