Kim Kardashian Actually Went to Pete Davidson’s Native Staten Island

When Page Six ran its now widely mocked “Kim Kardashian arrives in Pete Davidson’s native NYC” headline, I wrote in W’s Slack channel, “Lemme know if she goes to Staten Island, then we've got a story...” Well, as it turns out, Kardashian has now reportedly been spotted in Staten Island with Davidson according to both TMZ and Page Six. For better or worse, we do now, in fact, have a story.

To recap, after sharing a staged kiss on Saturday Night Live last month, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted over the weekend holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Inside sources quickly disseminated through the gossip press that the two were “just friends.” It seemed plausible. The pair were there with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker. Barker is also a close musical collaborator with Machine Gun Kelly, Davidson’s longtime friend.

This time, however, Davidson and Kardashian’s outing was more intimate. The Calabasas Princess reportedly adjourned from her suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan and made her way to Staten Island, often called New York’s “Forgotten Borough” (it is unknown if she rode the ferry, took a car through Brooklyn, or arrived through some other luxury means). TMZ then claims she entered the backdoor of one of Staten Island’s three locations of Italian chain restaurant Campania. Page Six adds that they ate alone on the roof of the restaurant (where the most expensive item on the menu is a $30 traditional Sicilian pizza which comes divided into 12 slices). The development comes after another Page Six report that claims that Kardashian is “intrigued” by Davidson—but in a way, aren’t we all intrigued by now?

Though, if you’re not completely fascinated by Davidson, we should add that the comedian was not only famously born and raised in Staten Island, but continues to live there. In fact, it wasn’t until April of this year that Davidson revealed he had moved out of his mom’s house and into his own Staten Island apartment. He even starred in the movie The King of Staten Island. In other words, Kardashian jaunting over to the island for him seems like a little more than a casual meetup.

Still, the dinner date spotting doesn’t clarify what, exactly, is going on. The pairing of Kardashian and Davidson seems like a tabloid media fever dream, and we’re sure Kardashian must undoubtedly be well aware of that. Why not milk this and get some easy media attention? Plus, it’s an easy way for Kim to reintroduce the idea of her dating again after her separation from Kanye West. Though, in terms of relationship reality, the pairing still seems like an odd fit. Kardashian is an aspiring lawyer, business mogul, and mother of four. Davidson is a 27-year-old who just moved out of his mom’s house and seems reluctant to move to Manhattan let alone Calabasas.