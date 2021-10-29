Everything that we know about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has been against our will, as the two lovebirds have a habit of flagrantly making out in public arenas. And while we’re always happy whenever people find love amid the despair and doom of our little lives, Kravis, as they are henceforth colloquially known, could stand to dial it back just a bit. We’re not the only ones who feel this way — Kardashian’s mom and Barker’s mother-in-law to-be, Kris Jenner, would also like the couple to wrap it up.

“They’re so in love, they’re the cutest couple, and they let us know that they are so in love. Constantly...You feel like they're the only two people in the room,” Jenner said on a recent appearance on Ellen. While their incessant PDA is cringey behavior for us plebes, the famous matriarch must uncomfortably deal with them French kissing in her physical presence — and in front of the rest of the family. “We almost don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go,” added Jenner, echoing all of our sentiments. At least we know they’re not just acting for the cameras.

Still, Jenner is delighted about Kardashian and Barker’s upcoming nuptials. “He's a sweetheart,” she said, of her newest son-in-law to-be, adding that he approached Jenner in private to ask for proposal blessings. She gushed that the couple, who are “really made for each other,” are “so happy, they can't wait” for the wedding. They also can’t wait until they get home to smash tonsils, but hey, you’re only in the honeymoon phase once. Congratulations to the happy couple!