Cheating is a touchy subject. On one hand, it is absolutely none of our damn business; on the other, it can sometimes be “DUMP HIM.” It is near impossible to comprehend how anyone could step out around with the women we venerate — like, how do you cheat on Beyoncé? She is literally Beyoncé. If her man couldn’t stay faithful, what does that mean for the rest of us? A lot, it turns out, because infidelity occurs no matter how rich or beautiful you are. And if the internet’s reading of lyrics is correct, it even happened to Kim Kardashian by ex-husband Kanye West.

Speculation is arising that West may have committed acts of infidelity in his marriage. He seemingly makes reference to it in “Hurricane,” a song featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd on his new album Donda. In West’s first verse, he says “And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids.” Taken at face value, it’s an eyebrow-raising (alleged) confession that he cheated on Kardashian after the birth of their second child, Saint, in 2015. It’s a new wrinkle in their story: rumors that he’d been unfaithful in their marriage never circulated the way it did with, say, Alex Rodriguez or Tristan Thompson.

Obviously, this is not a good look. But West continues: “Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it/Genius gone clueless/it's a whole lot to risk/Alcohol anonymous, who's the busiest loser?” Certainly, he’s referencing the exquisitely designed minimalist home he shared with Kardashian, but he reflects on how he wasn’t present in his family’s life. West also describes his struggles with alcohol; he once called himself a “functioning alcoholic,”** but neither him nor Kardashian have publicly cited it as a reason for their divorce.

Still, their split was not caused by his alleged cheating or alcohol abuse, at least not entirely. That is according to a Page Six source, who says that West’s lyrics are “his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown. If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.” We know that after the alleged cheating occured, the couple stayed together and later had two more children. Their split was likely triggered by West’s public mental health issues during the fall of 2020, according to an earlier Page Six report.

Now, it’s only a matter of time before the internet discovers West’s alleged sidepiece. It could remain a mystery forever — after all, we never did figure the identity of Becky with the good hair.

*According to the The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, while a 2007 analysis showed that 19.5 percent of those who abuse alcohol are classified as “functional”, the agency still notes that the subtype still meets the diagnostic criteria for alcohol use disorder. If you are struggling with alcohol and/or substance use disorder, please contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24/7 free helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).