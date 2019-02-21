Over the past 24 hours it has become increasingly easier to put stock in the rumor that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian again. Kim Kardashian , along with the rest of the family, were silent when the news first broke yesterday that Thompson made out with family friend and Kylie Jenner 's BFF Jordyn Woods , but now the KKW Beauty mogul is speaking out. When one person questioned the idea that Khloé would make a public appearance hours after Thompson's second cheating scandal became public knowledge, Kim stepped in to defend her sister.

She responded to a viral tweet by suggesting that now Khloé has to work even harder to provide for herself and her almost-one-year-old with Thompson, True. "Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too?," she tweeted. "A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIOD!!!"

While Kim didn't mention Thompson or Woods by name, she has made her feelings known about both of them. She and Kendall Jenner have unfollowed Thompson on Instagram and she also unfollowed Woods.

The drama started when Woods and Thompson attended a club and an after-party on Sunday in Los Angeles where they were seen making out and cuddling with each other. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner family first heard about it on Monday and were skeptical that it was real. “When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” one source told People . “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made-up rumor.”

As for how Kylie Jenner is dealing with the situation, according to a source at E! News even though her family is "writing Jordyn off," Jenner has been "in denial for days" and "is very torn on how to handle the situation." Jenner has yet to speak out and is still following Woods on Instagram but she did discount a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit that was a collaboration with Woods. (Which is now sold-out).

Khloé has yet to publicly address the situation but she has been posting cryptic messages on Instagram Stories. As one quote she posted stated, "The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to," one quote read."