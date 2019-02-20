Known rascal Tristan Thompson has allegedly done it again. Almost a year after videos surfaced that appeared to show him blatantly cheating on Khloé Kardashian —the videos' release timed, unfortunately, to coincide with her going into labor with their daughter True—Thompson has been accused of infidelity yet again, this time with Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods .

Per the original report from TMZ , after flying to L.A. from his home base of Cleveland to spend Valentine's Day with Kardashian and True, Thompson was seen making out and looking otherwise cozy with Woods at Delilah, a West Hollywood nightclub. Since that news broke, other outlets have come forward with claims that the pair were also spotted canoodling at a late-night after-party at Thompson's house last weekend. At the party, Thompson reportedly instated a no-phones policy, which is not suspicious behavior at all.

Whatever the case, the two things all outlets seem to agree on is that the alleged infidelity has led Kardashian to break up with Thompson once and for all, and that the entire situation has spiraled into a huge mess, swallowing up the lives of those involved, their social media presences, and the gossipy anonymous sources "close" to them. Here's a breakdown of all the rumors surrounding the still-unfolding scandal, plus everything that's happened since those rumors broke.

First and foremost, the Kardashian-Jenners are seemingly most taken aback by Woods's alleged participation in Thompson's cheating. The first time he stepped out on Kardashian (which she has since had to handle and then re-live very publicly, all with enviable grace), it was with a complete stranger. Woods, in contrast, is Kardashian's younger sister Kylie Jenner's best friend—she lives in Jenner's guest house and even once pledged her love for Jenner in a wedding-like commitment ceremony on national TV. As recently as Tuesday morning, not only were Jenner and Woods hanging out, but Kardashian had actually left a sweet comment on Woods's most recent Instagram post: "Baby girl," she wrote underneath Woods's selfie series.

Once the news broke, however, that all changed. "The whole family is furious...They were blindsided," a source told People of the Kardashian-Jenners' reaction to the news, adding that they're particularly "angry and disgusted" with Woods's involvement. Jenner is obviously in an especially tough position: According to an E! News source, while the rest of her family is "writing Jordyn off," Jenner has been "in denial for days" and "is very torn on how to handle the situation."

As for the status of their social media interactions, all of the Kardashian-Jenners still appear to be following Woods and Thompson on Instagram, and vice versa, though, interestingly enough, Woods and Thompson don't follow each other. However, on Tuesday afternoon, Kardashian and some of her friends seemed to make their opinions on the matter known, when they commented on Hollywood Unlocked's post about the scandal. Underneath the post, in which the outlet's editor claims to have concrete proof of Thompson's cheating, Kardashian left a series of yelling emojis, her best friend Malika Haqq wrote, "STRONG FACTS," and family friend Larsa Pippen added, "Amen!!!" Additionally, on a meme post purportedly showing Jenner's daughter Stormi waiting for Woods to "get out Kylie house," Haqq commented, "These hoes ain't loyal."

Thompson, meanwhile, has disabled comments on his own Instagram feed—probably for the best, since Woods's posts are currently being flooded with hateful messages. Before doing so, however, the NBA star reportedly tweeted , "FAKE NEWS," which just screams "not guilty," then promptly deleted the message.

On top of all of this, some of these apparently all-knowing sources have claimed that Kardashian and Thompson were actually already broken up—or as good as—before she learned of his cheating. Before Valentine's Day, People reported that Kardashian wouldn't be moving to Cleveland during Thompson's basketball season, as she did last year, and that she "rarely talks about" Thompson, per an insider. "Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is," they added. "She very much acts like a single mom." Between those reports and all the sad yet hopeful quotes about heartbreak, finding real friends, and moving on that Kardashian has been posting on Instagram, this latest scandal may have just been the final break in an already deeply splintered relationship.

