The bond between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is apparently so strong it can withstand even the wackiest of rumors.

Last month, right around the time that the two announced their engagement , former Oakland Athletics baseball player and noted troublemaker Jose Canseco hopped on Twitter and tried to start some drama concerning his fellow former baseball player, Rodriguez. "Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is," he tweeted .

None of this sat well with Jessica Canseco, who was married to Jose from 1996 to 1999. She quickly reprimanded her ex for dragging her into the accusation, and immediately shut down the allegations by tweeting , "Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends," referring to her ex-husband's affinity for tweeting about the benefits of interacting with an intergalactic species.

So, of course all of this drama was dredged up during Lopez's Wednesday morning appearance on The Breakfast Club , a radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God. “I mean, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I know what the truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. We’re just happy.”

In the midst of dismissing Canseco's allegations that her fiancé had cheated on her, Lopez did open up about the research she did for her new stripper drama film Hustlers , which she will star in alongside Cardi B , Lili Reinhart, and Constance Wu, and her obsession with Game of Thrones . While discussing her training and workout routines that she did for Hustlers , she also admitted that Diddy , an ex-boyfriend of hers, had to apologize to Rodriguez for thirstily commenting "OMG 😍" on one of Lopez's fitness grams . In case it wasn't already clear, Rodriguez is quite the active Instagram user , so he almost definitely saw the comment, but there were no hard feelings. "So you guys know, he wrote Alex after that," Lopez said. "He was like, 'I didn't mean anything by it, I have nothing but respect for you guys, I'm so happy for you guys.' We were together so many years ago, it's just like, we were kids, you know?"

And while she remained calm and cool, she did have one warning for anyone who dared to start drama with her man. "He doesn't play," Lopez said. "Do not disrespect that man."

