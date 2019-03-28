Apparently, 2018's so-called "Summer of Scam" wasn't an actual time frame, but a frame of mind — one in which we're still deeply entrenched almost a full year later. The world has been newly enraptured by Elizabeth Holmes , the Fyre Festival, and Operation Varsity Blues; Anna Delvey's trial for her own alleged grifter habits has only just begun; and there are not one but two films about female scammers in the works. First up is The Hustle , in which Anne Hathaway (also the star of last year's big female ensemble scam movie ) teaches Rebel Wilson how to con rich older men. It'll be followed by Hustlers , in which Jennifer Lopez leads a pack of strippers in a Robin Hood-esque scheme to seek revenge on their wealthy clients.

Hustlers only just began filming this week, but, judging by the photos from the set, it's already shaping up to be a smash hit. Much of the filming so far appears to be focusing on Lopez and Constance Wu , who reported for duty at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, New York, just north of NYC, on Tuesday. For those scenes, they wore delightfully tacky ensembles: Lopez in white jeans, a tabloid-printed tank top, and a denim moto jacket, accessorized with oversized sunglasses, hoop earrings, a lower lip piercing, a hand tattoo, and a glitzy gold purse, and Wu in a tight snakeskin minidress, a cropped denim jacket, and a wide purple belt, carrying a logo-covered Coach purse and sporting blunt bangs that just barely skimmed her heavily shaped brows.

At one point, the pair shared an Orange Julius fountain drink — as two girlfriends are wont to do in a suburban mall. Lopez was joined on set by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as well as their daughters, who, judging by the Forever 21 bag in J.Lo's daughter Emme's hands, took advantage of the auspicious filming location to clock a little bit of retail therapy.

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Also on set with Wu and Lopez was a tiny white Chihuahua, who wore a tiny red tee over a brightly patterned collared shirt. He stuck close to Lopez, who, either following directions from her director or simply attempting to get to know her canine costar better, proceeded to smother him in kisses, raise him in the air one-handed, and mime licking his face. Again: just typical suburban mall stuff.

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Pinterest Adrian Edwards/GC Images/Getty Images

Pinterest James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The following day, Lopez was seen exiting her on-set trailer in yet another spot-on outfit. For Wednesday's filming, she wore a black tank top emblazoned with "Juicy" in sparkly silver letters across the chest, a furry lavender coat, and studded black leather stiletto boots.

Pinterest Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Filming has begun only a few weeks after it was announced that Lopez and Wu would be joined in the film by Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, and Cardi B . Though Hustlers will mark Cardi's feature film debut, she'll bring with her plenty of real-world experience, since she worked as a dancer before she achieved fame — and even admitted this week that, like the characters do in the film, she "drugged" and "robbed" clients, saying during an Instagram Live broadcast, "I did what I had to do to survive."

Related: Jennifer Lopez Will Play the Robin Hood of Strippers in New Movie Hustlers