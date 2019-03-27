Anna Delvey's Courtroom Choker Look Is So On Brand

Though the reign of Anna Delvey , the Russian-born and German-raised scammer, on New York's fashion elite has come to an end, she continues to live up to her persona.

The almost-unbelievable story of Delvey (née Sorokin) was chronicled in New York magazine last May, and nearly one year later her micro-celebrity status remains a talking point for Twitter. That's thanks, in part, to the fact that the rights to the story of the fake heiress have been snatched up by Shonda Rhimes as part of her Netflix deal, and partially thanks to the fact that today marks the day Sorokin appeared in front of a Manhattan jury for her trial.

Sorokin was charged with ten counts of grand larceny and thefts of services after allegedly swindling a hefty amount of fellow socialites and a few hotels—including the Beekman Hotel, the W Downtown, and the Parker Méridien in New York—out of some $275,000, attempting to take out $22 million loan, and stiffing a friend for a $62,000 bill for an all-expenses paid trip to Morocco, which ultimately landed her in jail at Rikers Island.

While incarcerated, her Instagram account remained public, and Sorokin racked up nearly 60,000 followers in the following months. It should be noted that Sorokin also had connections to another popular grifter: Billy McFarland of Fyre Festival infamy . Page Six reported that in 2013, the socialite figured out a way to squat rent-free in the SoHo headquarters for Magnises, McFarland's fraudulent credit card company, for four months.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old Sorokin appeared in New York for the opening day of her trial, and Twitter had a lot to say about what she wore: a black dress with a deep-V neckline, a black choker, large black framed glasses, and ballet flats, making her look more like an edgy cellist than a Balenciaga -wearing, self-proclaimed German heiress with $60 million to her name, though it is still a more interesting look for court than most.

According to Page Six , for her first court appearance and jury selection on March 21, Sorokin's lawyer Todd Spodek urged her not to wear stilettos, and opted for an affordable H&M ensemble consisting of a black blazer over a beige sweater, which she put on over her dress later on in the day.

Some have also taken notice of Sorokin's hair, which some cite as one of the initial "tells" that tipped off the actual rich people around her that Sorokin was faking it. While she was scamming her way through the hotels of SoHo, her hair remained frizzy, and many critics have argued that if she really had the gargantuan amount of disposable income she claimed to have, her ends might not have appeared to be so split all the time. As of today, when Sorokin appeared before the jury, she initially sported a rather sleek hairdo.

If Sorokin is to be convicted after her trial, she may face deportation for overstaying her visa, according to reports from Insider , which spoke to an ICE representative named Rachel Yong Yow. "ICE is requesting that we be notified prior to her release from local custody so she can be taken into ICE custody," she said. "Regardless of whether or not she is convicted, she is amenable for removal because she is a visa waiver overstay. If she is convicted, she is sentenced to serve her time in the US."

