Reboot mania has overtaken Hollywood, leading to a natural cycle of reboot fatigue. Some follow-ups, though, are necessary and needed. Practical Magic 2, for instance, we welcome with open arms. And now, talks of a sequel to the classic 1997 rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding, which starred Julia Roberts during the peak of her reign as America’s sweetheart, have ignited another fan frenzy. Here’s everything we know about the (potential) film so far:

What has Julia Roberts said about the sequel?

In a Luca Guadagnino Variety cover story for the director’s forthcoming film with Roberts, After the Hunt, the actor hinted she’d be involved in any iteration of the film. “They’re talking to me,” she said in the story.

You might recall that My Best Friend’s Wedding starred Roberts as Julianne, a 28-year-old New York City food critic who had a pact with her childhood friend, sportswriter Michael (Dermot Mulroney) that they would get married if they were both still single at 28. When Michael calls Julianne to invite her to his wedding to bubbly 20-year-old Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), Julianne embarks on a series of unhinged hijinks to sabotage the relationship and take Michael for herself. The film was a huge box-office hit and received three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actress for Roberts, who was at the height of her fame. A highlight of the ’90s rom-com boom, the film stands out for its excellent acting and unexpected ending (no spoilers here, go rent the VHS find it on streaming!)

What do Luca Guadagnino and Celine Song have to do with it?

In the same Variety story, Guadagnino jumped in to say that he would direct Roberts “in a second” in the sequel. Back in July, it was reported that Materialists and Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song was working on a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel script. (Given that love triangles are Song’s creative bread and butter, her attachment to the project makes sense.) If Song and Guadagnino ended up working together on the film, it would be keeping things in the family: Song’s husband, fellow screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, wrote both Queer and Challengers for Guadagnino.

Who else is involved?

Mulroney, the groom at the center of the film’s love triangle, teased a sequel back in July while promoting his Netflix series The Hunting Wives. “There is talk of a sequel,” he told the New York Post, adding, “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

Rupert Everett, the English actor who played George, Roberts’s actual best friend in the film, would hopefully return, too.

What about Cameron Diaz?

A My Best Friend’s Wedding without Cameron Diaz’s peppy Kimmy is, honestly, unthinkable. Who can forget the film’s karaoke scene, where Julianne tries to sabotage the stage-shy bride-to-be, only for Kimmy to win over the crowd as she chokes out “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” through tears? There’s no confirmation of Diaz’s involvement yet, but stay tuned for updates. In 2014, the actor took a decade-long break from Hollywood to focus on herself and her family, but recently came out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie Back in Action, so nothing seems 100 percent off the table.