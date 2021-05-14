Even the few non-fans of Harry Styles out there will no doubt feel a twinge of jealousy looking at the on-set photos of the actor-singer’s upcoming film with Emma Corrin (who broke out as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4). My Policeman began production last month in Brighton, which is where the original 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts takes place. The love story is set in the 1950s, which is why the titular cop, Tom (Styles), is married to a school teacher named Marion (Corrin), even though he’s gay. He’s actually already in a relationship—with an older art curator named Patrick (David Dawson), who later resurfaces when the trio gets up in age. The fictional relationship may be tense, but Dawson, Styles and Corrin appear to be having a ball on set. See the best of what the paparazzi have captured so far, here.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images David Dawson and Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 14, 2021.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images Emma Corrin (reading Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts) and Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 14, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images David Dawson on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 14, 2021.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 14, 2021.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 14, 2021.

Photo by Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC via Getty Images Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman in Brighton, England on May 13, 2021.

Photo by MWE/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman near Brighton, England on May 7, 2021.

Photo by MWE/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman near Brighton, England on May 7, 2021.

Photo by MWE/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles on the set of My Policeman near Brighton, England on May 7, 2021.

Photo by MWE/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman near Brighton, England on May 7, 2021.

Photo by MWE/GC via Getty Images Harry Styles and Emma Corrin on the set of My Policeman near Brighton, England on May 7, 2021.