Naomi Campbell & Mariah Carey Double Up For The “Wedding of the Year”

It’s rare you can secure the presence of one, let alone two divas in the same room. But leave it to PrettyLittleThing mogul Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle to accomplish the rare feat of having both Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell RSVP “yes.” Over the weekend, Carey and Campbell put on their best party gowns to attend Kamani and Adelle’s lavish wedding in the South of France.

Carey and Campbell were among a host of A-list stars who journeyed to the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—the same spot where Sofia Richie tied the knot—to attend the couple’s four-day ceremony. Carey, who performed at the wedding, wore a nude gown that she paired with sheer heels. Carey’s dress was accented by embellished details and extra long sleeves. Campbell, for her part, sported a shimmery silver gown complete with a turtleneck detail and cap sleeves. The duo posed with the bride, a model and influencer, during an after-party that followed one of her two wedding ceremonies.

@naomicampbell

Campbell also shared photos with the bride and groom during the Western portion of their wedding on May 3rd—they hosted a traditional Indian ceremony a day later. Kamani opted for a Tom Ford suit while Adelle sported a custom Dior gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. “'I adore the neckline,” Adelle told Vogue Arabia. “I've never seen it done in a wedding dress before, so it feels unique to me.”

@naomicampbell

In addition to Carey and Campbell, the couple’s nuptials—estimated to have cost over £20 million— brought together the likes of Tessa Thompson, Russell Peters, Christina Milian, fashion editor Manuel Arnaut, and CEO Mohammed Al Turki. The fashion executive and his bride welcomed their guests on Thursday with a poolside white party that featured henna artists, fire and belly dancers, and a firework display to endcap the evening.

On the second day of their wedding extravaganza, the pair exchanged vows at the hotel’s Grand Allée during the first of two ceremonies. The singer Andrea Bocelli, backed by a full orchestra and white roses, performed his song “The Prayer” while the bride walked down the aisle. The Kamani’s Indian ceremony was just as lavish with traditional attire and bold decor. Both Campbell and Adelle sported intricate gowns from the Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

“It’s something every little girl dreams about, but to do it in such style, in such beautiful surroundings—and of course to the man of my dreams,” Adelle shared. Kamani echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying “I was speechless when I saw Nada in that dress. It was the most emotional moment.”