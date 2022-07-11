Given Only Murders in the Building’s continued popularity, and Emmy buzz ahead of Tuesday’s nominations, it’s no surprise the show has been renewed for a third season just three episodes into season two. We don’t even know who killed Bunny yet, but we do know that Mabel, Oliver, and Charles aren’t going anywhere, and neither are their envy-worthy costumes.

Along with the renewal news, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, made a statement about the show, proving just how much the streaming service values the murder mystery comedy. “Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” he said. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart...We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.” And as much as Hulu loves the series, the cast seems to be just as smitten. When asked by Variety about how long he’d be willing to work on the show, Steve Martin said, “Until I’m in a walker, that’s how long I’d like to do it,” and it seems like he may be manifesting his future.

Selena Gomez also seems excited about continuing her work as Mabel. The actress shared her excitement for the renewal news on Twitter, retweeting the show’s announcement with the caption, “So excited for SEASON 3!!!”

As of now, we don’t know much about what to expect from season three, considering we aren’t even halfway through season two. If the past is any indicator, however, next season will likely bring us a new mystery, some more big named guest stars, and of course, more marigold coats. Keep checking back here as we stay updated on new information about the Hulu show’s third season.