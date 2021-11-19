The next round of Oscar awards won’t be handed out until March 27th, 2022, and several films that are sure to be in the conversation haven’t even been released yet. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s too early to start keeping up with the films that may score a nomination. Sure, the Oscars are fun to watch just for the fashion alone, but they tend to be a bit more enjoyable when you actually have an opinion about the films to which they’re handing out those little gold men.

Lest you’re a last-minute binger, there are already several films with Oscar buzz available to stream from the comfort of your own home. So take a trip to downtown Roku City (or whatever happens to be your streaming device of choice), and get ahead of the Oscar-bait glut now. We’ll update this guide as more films become available on the streaming services.

HBO Max

Dune

Possible Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Denis Villeneuve), and several technical awards.

The Timothée Chalamet-starring sci-fi epic isn’t likely to receive recognition for its acting, but it’s still very much in the conversation for best picture. Besides, it should come as little surprise that it's considered a likely nominee for categories like Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design. While there’s always going to be a debate over whether those visual effects are best enjoyed at home, the film is now available to stream on HBO Max.

Possible Nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Best Song (“Be Alive” by Beyoncé).

The biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’s father could very well score Will Smith his first Oscar, though it could pick up other nominations as well. Among them could be the very first Oscar nomination for Beyoncé for her original song “Be Alive.”

Netflix

Possible Nominations: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut as a film director isn’t a perfect movie, but Andrew Garfield’s lead performance is pretty close to perfection. An adaptation of the other musical created by the late author of Rent, Jonathan Larson, the film is sure to please theater kids regardless.

Passing

Possible Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga), Best Adapted Screenplay

An adaptation of Nella Larsen’s Harlem Renaissance-era novel of the same name, the film stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson as two childhood friends, one of whom has successfully presented herself to society as a white person.

Apple TV+

CODA

Possible Nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Marlee Matlin), Best Adapted Screenplay

A hit at Sundance, the film’s title stands for “child of deaf adults” and is based on an earlier French film. Marlee Matlin, who made history 35 years ago as the first deaf performer to win the Best Actress trophy, could very well get her second Oscar nomination for the film.