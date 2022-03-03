When things are getting a little bit out of control in your life—maybe the whole world is questioning your current relationship or your girlfriend’s ex is harassing you on the internet—do you ever just feel the desire to up and get out? To hop on a flight and escape to a place where no one knows you? Well, when you’re famous, there aren’t many places where you can truly get away, so Pete Davidson, who has had quite the eventful last few months, is heading to space. Allegedly.

Page Six is reporting the comedian will be joining Jeff Bezos on an upcoming flight on a Blue Origin aircraft and, according to a source, “Pete is excited.” Well, of course he is, considering Kanye West’s Instagram feed won’t be available in the cosmos.

Davidson shouldn’t get too ahead of himself, however, since apparently a contract hasn’t been signed yet, though Page Six’s source said the trip “looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.” Apparently, Davidson and Bezos got on well when they met in January with their respective partners Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez by their side. At the time, it was unclear what the dinner was about (perhaps just billionaires celebrating being billionaires), but it now seems possible they were discussing Davidson’s vacation. Maybe Kim even made some calls to Demna to design some more fashion-forward space suits for the trip.

This would be Bezos’ second trip into space, following his first foray in July. In October, the Amazon founder sent Star Trek actor William Shatner up for a journey, though Bezos wasn’t present.

As for how this will affect Davidson’s relationship with Kardashian, it’s unclear. Long distance can be hard, especially when one of the partners is in another atmosphere. Luckily, the trip will probably last less than an hour, so Davidson will be able to quickly return to his girlfriend and the mess that is planet Earth.