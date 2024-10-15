The Time Is Now: 14 Artists Envision Political Posters For the 2024 Election
Eight years ago, as the United States faced an unprecedented presidential election, we asked a group of artists to create the political posters they’d like to see. Four years after that, as Black Lives Matter protests roiled the country, artists of color shared with us their points of view. Astonishingly, we now find ourselves at an even more critical crossroads. With so much hanging in the balance, we are showcasing 14 original posters made by artists over the age of 70—members of a generation that understands firsthand just how important it is to vote. The fact that they took the time to participate—June Leaf passed away at age 94, just days after submitting her contribution—underscores the existential nature of the moment. Proud as we are to publish these works, we hope that in the next electoral cycle we will be in a position where this project won’t feel quite as urgent.
To check your voter registration, find your polling place and make your plan to vote, visit whenweallvote.org.