Prince Harry Sat Third Row at the Coronation and Jetted Off Immediately

Prince Harry wasn’t at the coronation for a long time, but he appeared to have a decent time, all things considered. King Charles III’s youngest son has been at odds with members of his family for years, tensions that were only inflamed amidst the release of his tell-all memoir Spare. Still, Harry appeared in relatively good spirits during his father’s big day, despite being relegated to the third row and reportedly jetting off almost immediately back to California.

With wife Duchess Meghan Markle staying back in America with the couple’s two young children, Archie and Lilibet, Harry stuck close to his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Incidentally, it’s long been rumored that King Charles’s has aimed to cut back on the royal duties of the Blood Princesses, daughters of his disgraced brother Prince Andrew. Neither Harry, Eugenie nor Beatrice joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the military fly-over later in the day. The moment was reserved for “working members” and children of the family only.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harry had only arrived in his home country on Friday, flying in on a commercial flight. According to multiple reports, he left Westminster Abbey after the ceremony and plans to quickly fly back to Los Angeles in order to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Cameras did not catch Harry interacting with his brother, Prince William. But he was snapped sharing a smile with his aunt, Princess Anne.

The day did squash tabloid rumors of at least one beef. The British papers had made some hay earlier in the week that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice had attended an event with broadcaster Piers Morgan, who has frequently targeted Markle. Harry, apparently, did not hold it against his cousins. A Royal expert told The Mirror that Harry was unlikely to “burn the final bridge" with his cousins over the matter. Indeed, according to numerous previous reports, Eugenie and Beatrice were reportedly amongst Harry’s closest supporters in the wider family amidst the rift.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images