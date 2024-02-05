Prince Harry Set to Visit King Charles "In Coming Days" After Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is reportedly journeying across the pond to visit his father, King Charles III. Buckingham Palace announced today that the monarch has been diagnosed with an undiclosed form of cancer. Per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex has already spoken to the King and will pay a visit to his father at Windsor Castle in the coming days. Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not accompany the Duke during his travels, the outlet says. According to People, Charles personally informed his two sons—Prince William and Prince Harry—of his diagnosis as well as his three siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the King had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing surgery for a separate issue. The statement also stated that Charles will “postpone” his regular duties.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the Palace continued.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The statement concluded by stating that the Monarch “Remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Prince Harry has visited the U.K. several times since stepping back as a working Royal in 2020. He was most recently seen with members of the Royal family in 2022 during Charles’ coronation. However, Harry did not have a formal role at the ceremony and did not interact with Charles or his brother, William.

The Palace declined to disclose the type of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with or where it was found. The King will continue to receive his daily “red boxes,” which contain government documents for review, and is not expected to a “counsellor of state,” or another senior member of the Royal family who he can delegate his duties to.