The Royal Family Reunited For Prince Philip’s Small-Scale Funeral

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, famously didn’t want to have much of a “fuss” made at his funeral, and as a result of both his wishes and the pandemic, his royal ceremonial funeral was a small-scale affair at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Despite recent public tiffs, the royal family came together to pay respects to the Duke. His coffin was carried to the chapel in a custom military green Land Rover Defender, which the Duke himself helped design.

Walking behind his casket were his four children and three of his grandsons, including Prince William and Prince Harry; his household staff; as well as his son-in-law Timothy Laurence, husband of Princess Anne; and his nephew David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, the son of Princess Margaret. The Queen followed behind in a state limousine.

None of the Prince’s great-grandchildren attended the funeral, though all of his grandchildren attended, most with their spouses. Meghan Markle, who was not granted medical clearance to travel during her pregnancy, did not attend.

Philip himself was born into the Danish royal family and long-exiled Greek royal family. He also had familial ties to various German royal lineages as well. His relatives Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg; Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden; and Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse also attended the funeral. Members of Philip’s German family were not invited to his 1947 wedding to Elizabeth.

The ceremony followed Covid-19 precautions: Prince Harry was required to quarantine upon his return from California, and members of separate households were required to stay two meters apart. The Queen herself sat alone during the ceremony. The guest list had been capped at just thirty attendees, not including members of the military, pallbearers, or those working at the ceremony. Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not attend in order to allow as many members of the family to attend as possible. Per custom, no member of the family delivered a eulogy. While a choir was present, they were distanced from attendees. Around the U.K., flags are flying at half-mast at royal residencies, and a national minute of silence was observed.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith,” said Rev. David Conner, Dean of Windsor, at the ceremony, according to the New York Times. “Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity.”

