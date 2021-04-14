If there’s one thing no one really regrets, it’s taking too many family photos — especially when the kids are young. As the royal family continues to mourn the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, they’ve shared a slew of brand new, never-before-seen images from their more intimate get-togethers, featuring all the royal grandkids and great-grandkids in their most tender years.

On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a photo from 2015. The caption indicates that it was taken at the family’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Queen’s favorite vacation home. Prince George would have been four years old, while Princess Charlotte was still an infant and wearing the tiniest knitted booties.

In another photo, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seated on a couch, surrounded by the family’s youngest members. They are monarchs, sure, but in this image, they look like any pair of doting great-grandparents. The queen is holding Prince Louis, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit between her. Behind Charlotte, in the pink top, is Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips and Anne Kelly; Peter is Princess Anne’s son and the queen’s grandson. Isla Phillips is wearing the pink dress at the end of the couch. Seated next to the Duke of Edinburgh are Mia Tindall and Lena Tindall; they are the daughters of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, also the grandchildren of Princess Anne.

The photo was taken in 2018 by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Since then, the queen has three new great-grandchildren. Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was born in May 2019, and the couple is currently expecting a baby girl. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August, in February 2021. The Phillips announced that their third child, Lucas, was born in March 2021, making him the current youngest royal great-grandchild.