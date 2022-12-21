Since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, tensions between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry are reportedly higher than ever. If there’s one thing the royal family hates, it’s someone talking bad about them, so to have it coming from a sibling is apparently an especially rough blow. A source told US Weekly that the very existence of the docu-series is a “thorn” in his side.

“He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the [royal] family in a cynical light,” the insider said. “William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

In the series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a number of damning accusations, especially in regard to the treatment Meghan Markle received from the family. Harry shared how he and Meghan decided they wanted to step down from their duties as working members of the family, and were met with some harsh resistance from William and King Charles.

In January 2020, Harry arrived in Sandringham and allegedly got a face full of screaming from his brother.

“[I] went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly [about stepping down as senior working members]. But once I got there, I was given five options,” Harry said in the series. “One being all in, no change. Five being all out. I chose option three in the meeting. Half in, half out.”

He continued, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in.”

He added that “the saddest part” of his departure “was this wedge created between myself and my brother.”

In another episode, Harry admitted that he’s pretty much given up on a reconciliation that involves sincere accountability.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” he said. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”