Prince Harry might be spilling family secrets by the bowlful in his new memoir, Spare, but Prince William and Kate Middleton know business must continue as usual. So, on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first public appearance since the book’s release, looking fairly unbothered despite the circumstances.

William and Kate visited the Royal Liverpool Hospital in Liverpool, England in order to show their appreciation for the healthcare workers there. The two actually matched for the outing, with Kate donning a navy knit midi dress from Cefinn with her favorite double-breasted blue and green plaid coat from Holland Cooper. She then accessorized the look with navy suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and a green Mulberry bag. William, meanwhile, wore a green sweater over a light blue button-up with a Ralph Lauren blazer on top, and completed the look with navy trousers and brown shoes.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, the outing comes as the public continues to devour Harry’s book, which reportedly sold over 1.4 million copies on the day of its release, causing Penguin Random House to call it the “fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.” Spare mentions both William and Kate multiple times within its pages. In one instance, Harry accuses his brother of physically attacking him over an argument about Meghan Markle. Meanwhile, the biggest story involving Kate centers around the dresses for the young bridesmaids at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. In the book, Harry says that Kate was upset that Princess Charlotte’s dress was too big and insisted it needed to be remade just four days before the wedding. According to Harry, Meghan asked Kate to go see a tailor that was standing by at Kensington Palace, as Meghan was busy dealing with issues surrounding her father at the time. Harry wrote that eventually Kate obliged and later apologized to Meghan with flowers and a card.

William and Kate’s appearance came as King Charles also stepped out for the first time following the book’s publication, heading to the Aboyne Community Shed in a village in Scotland on Thursday. As of now, no one in the royal family has publicly commented on the book or its contents and it seems unlikely they have any plans to at this point.

Shop Kate’s Liverpool look: