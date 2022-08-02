The little British royals are making the most of the days when they aren’t expected to always look prim and proper. The summer kicked off with Prince Louis stealing the show from Queen Elizabeth II at a celebration of her 70 years on the throne by pulling faces and looking unapologetically miserable. He deprived us of more delightful facial expressions by sitting out the most recent family outing, but his sister, Princess Charlotte, was there to carry the torch. The seven-year-old spent her Tuesday at a swim meet held during the 2022 Commonwealth Gameswith her dad, Prince William, and mom, Kate Middleton. And when watching (or pointedly not watching) the competitors, she didn’t hold back.

By that, we mean she pouted. And slouched. And wrinkled her nose. Whether they were negative or positive, she expressed her feelings with enthusiasm. She hasn’t hit Louis level yet, but we still reckon her little bro would be proud.

Princess Charlotte and Prince William at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2, 2022.

Princess Charlotte at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2, 2022. Photo by Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2, 2022. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2, 2022. Photo by Chris Jackson via Getty Images

To be fair, sports are known to make celebrities lose their composure. And in fact, of the many who’ve pulled faces while watching tennis matches at Wimbledon, Charlotte’s mom has long taken the cake. As one royal watcher put it in response to the Charlotte photos: “This is a very expressive family.”