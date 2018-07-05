A Visual History of Celebs Losing Control of Their Facial Expressions at Wimbledon

Each and every year, some of the biggest names in Hollywood head to the All England Club in Wimbledon, London to join the British royal family in watching the best tennis players in the world compete. (And to eat strawberries and cream—it’s a tradition.) With the stakes so high, it’s no wonder that even the most calm and collected A-listers can their cool while watching the matches. Kate Middleton takes the cake in showcasing her enthusiasm, but stars like Hugh Grant have seemed to have as much trouble holding back. Here, take a look back at Natalie Portman, Drake, Jude Law, Kate Winslet’s dramatic grimaces and grins over the years.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Kate Middleton attends day 9 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2022 in London, England.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley, and Emma Appleton react to a match in the Lanson champagne suite during Day Six of Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England.

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Lucy Boynton attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8, 2022 in London, England.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend day 9 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Kate Middleton and Prince William attend day 9 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2022 in London, England.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Hugh Grant attends day 9 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2021 in London, England.

Uma Thurman, Tori Cook, and Sienna Miller attend the Men’s Singles Final during day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, on July 16, 2017, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Philip Schneider and Hilary Swank attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, on July 15, 2017, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jude Law watches as Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Milos Raonic of Canada in the Men’s Singles Semifinal match on day 11 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, on July 8, 2016, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend day 11 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 8, 2016, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Natalie Portman attends the Women’s Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber, at Wimbledon, on July 9, 2016, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Michelle Dockery attends day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 11, 2015, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Hugh Grant attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 12, 2015 in London, England.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Karlie Kloss attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 6, 2015, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dame Maggie Smith and Sir Ian McKellen in the center court royal box during the Gentlemen’s Singles quarterfinal match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Sam Querrey of the United States on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, on July 12, 2017, in London, England.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the Men's Final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray at Wimbledon on July 10, 2016 in London, England.

Kate Winslet attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 12, 2015, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Helena Bonham Carter attends day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 12, 2015, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Drake attends day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, on July 9, 2015, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Simone Halep versus Sabine Lisicki match on center court during day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at Wimbledon, on July 2, 2014, in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

