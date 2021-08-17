Netflix unveiling new The Crown cast members comes far more often than actual royal coronations, but they’re almost as exciting. Today, the streaming giant unveiled its first peek at Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. It came in tandem with a glimpse of Dominic West as Prince Charles—even though that’s a bit less exciting for our taste.

The Australian actress, best known for starring in The Night Manager and her Guardians of the Galaxy role, will be taking over for Emma Corrin as the people’s princess in seasons five and six of the royal series. Next season will pick up in the early ‘90s. That coincides with the tenure of Prime Minister John Major, but also represents one of the darkest time periods for Queen Elizabeth’s house of monarchs. Diana and Charles’s doomed marriage falls apart quite spectacularly and quite publicly (as does the marriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York—just for some extra drama).

While Corrin played Diana during a time when she was almost still a child, Debicki will play her when she fully becomes a woman. The snapshot of Debicki in character, alone and lost in thought, seems to underscore this fact.

West and Debicki will be joined by Imelda Staunton as Netflix’s new QE II. Phantom Thread’s Lesley Manville is the new Princess Margaret, while Jonathan Pryce is the new Prince Philip. Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister Major. Actress Olivia Williams is taking on Camilla Parker Bowles. No word on when the season will premiere, but production is obviously already underway.