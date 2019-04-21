Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
You’d be hard pressed to find anything remotely endearing about imperialism, but when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne of England in 1952, at age 25, there was suddenly a hint of warmth to the monarchy. And, thanks to the Queen’s court-side companions, that lingered on for decades: More than 30 corgis were by her side over the course of her reign, all of which were as loyal you’d expect from descendants of Susan, the corgi who chaperoned the Queen on her honeymoon. (Though like any royal family, they had their fair share of drama themselves; less than a decade after one of them fell victim to a ferocious bull terrier belonging to the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, another of the Queen’s corgis reportedly attacked a Norfolk terrier belonging to Princess Beatrice.) Technically, the death of Whisper, Susan’s final descendant, marked the end of their reign in April 2019. Yet all was not lost; Candy, the Queen’s dorgi, aka dachshund-corgi, is still alive and along with three additional dogs (including a cocker spaniel named Lissy) kept the Queen company during her final years. Here, a visual appreciation of the Queen’s companions over the decades—including her very first (and far from regally named) corgi Dookie.