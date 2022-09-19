The royal family and other esteemed guests gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, giving her loved ones one last chance to say goodbye to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. In attendance was the newly-appointed Queen Consort, Camilla, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, and the young Princess Charlotte, all of whom paid tribute to the late Queen with the help of some royal jewels.

Camilla wore many pieces of jewelry to accompany her all-black mourning look, but it was the brooch placed on her dress—a diamond and sapphire heart-shaped piece—that stood out. The brooch was a gift to Queen Victoria by some of her grandchildren for her Diamond Jubilee in 1897. It features the number 60 in Slavonic characters, celebrating the length of the Queen’s reign at the time. It is thought that Queen Elizabeth gifted her great-great grandmother’s piece to Camilla when she married Charles in 2005. Since then, Camilla has worn the brooch on multiple occasions, including during a trip to Philadelphia in 2007.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Camilla was joined by the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who also wore some emblematic accessories. Kate’s choker could not be missed, standing out against her black coat dress. The choker, featuring four rows of pearls and a diamond clasp, was reportedly made from pearls gifted to the Queen by the Japanese government in the ‘70s. The late monarch was seen wearing the piece multiple times, and also loaned it to Princess Diana for a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 1982. Kate has worn the necklace before, both in 2017 for the Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as for Philip’s funeral last year. Kate paired the necklace with pearl earrings made from pearls gifted to the Queen by the Hakim of Bahrain for her wedding in 1947. Again, these jewels were worn over the years by the Queen herself, as well as Diana, who wore them with the choker in 1982. Kate herself has donned the pair many times previously, including at Philip’s funeral.

MIKE EGERTON/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle, meanwhile, wore the pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the Queen back in 2018. Markle also wore the pair last week, when the Queen’s casket was transported from Buckingham Palce to Westminster Hall following its initial arrival in London. Markle paired the jewels with a black, Stella McCartney cape dress, the same design as the navy one she wore for the Queen’s 92nd birthday in 2018.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Finally, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte joined the women of the family in wearing a jeweled-tribute to the Queen as well. Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, attended the funeral, while four-year-old Louis seemed to stay home. Charlotte wore a wide-brim hat, Mary Jane flats, and a black coat. Pinned on the left side of her coat was a diamond horseshoe, representing the late Queen’s love of horses. According to People, the brooch was a gift to Charlotte from the Queen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camilla, Kate, Meghan, Charlotte, and George all stood together during the funeral service, which was attended by over 2,000 people. Now, the Queen’s coffin will process to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried in St. George’s Chapel next to Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years.