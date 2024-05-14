Elle Woods and her dog Bruiser Woods hopped on a train from Harvard Law to New York City Tuesday to appear at the Amazon Upfronts. OK, fine, it was actually Reese Witherspoon, and likely a different dog actor that appeared in her 2001 hit film Legally Blonde. Nevertheless, they made a hot pink, instantly recognizable cameo that took the event, and the internet, by storm.

Witherspoon recreated her now infamous character to announce that Amazon has a Legally Blonde prequel in the works, coming to the streaming platform next year, titled Elle. In an accompanying Instagram post, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the event and announcement, set, naturally, to Hoku’s “Perfect Day.”

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl,” Witherspoon wrote. “And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo ✨ I’M SO EXCITED! 🎀”

Unsurprisingly, the comments section bent and snapped into overdrive “I didn't know how much I needed this!!” one person wrote. “I’m panicking!!!!!!!!!” wrote another.

According to Variety, the series, which is being produced by Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”

Elle Woods has inspired a legion of fans since her inception. Kim Kardashian channeled the iconic character in her 2019 Halloween costume. And who could forget every nod to the film in Ariana Grande’s 2018 Thank U, Next music video? We’ll have to wait until next year to find out what Elle is all about. In the meantime, we’ll just be here hoping for a Jennifer Coolidge cameo.