Rihanna Says Her Next Album Will Be “Completely Different”

This upcoming January will mark the six-year anniversary since the last time Rihanna released new music, and though she has been serving us lingerie, looks, and makeup in the meantime, it’s safe to say her fans are getting a bit antsy. Luckily, they were fed some crumbs today when the singer (can we even use that attribution anymore?), gave an update on her upcoming releases.

While promoting one of her other many projects, the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, Rihanna hit the red carpet wearing a yellow, bejeweled custom look by Bottega Veneta. It was there she was asked the all-important question: “Where’s the album, sis?”

Luckily, Rihanna faced the question head-on, kind of. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.” Rihanna told the AP. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. So, I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Of course, Rihanna didn’t mention a release date for this “experimental” work and considering she has been teasing music for what feels like ages, don’t go getting your hopes up. Back in March, Rihanna said she would release a song soon. Six months later and fans are still waiting. I’m glad she’s “having fun” making music, but when is she going to have fun releasing an album?