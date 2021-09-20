The 2021 Emmys brought vaccinated television stars across networks back together after last year’s virtual ceremony of waist-up “red carpet” looks and sad Zoom backgrounds. So, to celebrate the occasion, host Cedric the Entertainer began the show with a TV-themed rendition of the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Cedric was joined on stage by fellow performers, LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, and Rita Wilson who rapped alongside him. Yes, Rita Wilson rapped.

Unsurprisingly, it was just mere moments before “Rita Wilson” began trending on Twitter and people across the country took to the Internet to share their thoughts on the actress’ performance. Video producer Cameron Scheetz called the moment “the ‘Nicki Minaj tweeting about inflamed testicles’ of the Emmys.’” Of course, Wilson’s rap is much less of a public health crisis, but Cameron explained he made the comparison “because it happened at the beginning of the event and now that’s all I’m going to think about, unfortunately.”

Not everyone was so down on Wilson’s rap, however. Many took to Twitter to praise her previously hidden skill.

Upon further review, though, it seems like this moment was created for the sole purpose of absolutely blowing up Twitter and it worked.

But let’s not forget that rapping is in Wilson’s blood. Her son, the often controversial Chet Hanks, has a rap career of his own, though some believe tonight has proven that Wilson is the true star rapper of the Hanks/Wilson family.

This truly is the year of iconic women unexpectedly rapping at award shows. Jean Smart, I hope you’ve been practicing your Tupac, because you’re next.