Authentic Hollywood friendships are few and far between. Either they fizzle out rather quickly or there’s a certain insincerity that is palpable. It seems, though, that Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie have formed quite the bond over the years, both as co-workers and friends. And in a new interview, Hayek sang Jolie’s praises and explained just how important their relationship is.

"She's been very, very enriching in my life, in so many ways,” Hayek told ET. “As mothers. Most of all, as artists." When asked about her favorite part of working with Jolie, Hayek replied “Everything.”

Hayek added that friendship is one "that keeps growing," as they get “closer and closer” over time. “And it's just natural. It's just something that flows,” she explained.

Both actresses are moms to teenagers—Hayek’s daughter Valentina is 15 while Jolie has three teens in Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax. And while their personal lives have followed similar trajectories, so too, have their respective careers. They starred in Marvel’s Eternals, Jolie as the superhero Thena and Hayek as the spiritual leader Ajak.

“I’ve come to see as I’ve got older that those parts of me that are very emotional and vulnerable are also what make me very real and in tune to my children or someone to be empathetic,” Jolie said, pointing out similarities between herself and her on-screen character. “And to have my own parts that are broken. I hope it’s made me a better person. So, I don’t strive to be balanced and perfect.”

Thankfully, Hayek and Jolie’s journey together did not end with a Marvel film. Jolie directed the soon-to-be-released film Without Blood, which Hayek makes an appearance in as well. Though the extent of her role is unclear, Hayek gushed about Jolie’s directing abilities when production wrapped last year.

“Angelina is the best director I’ve ever worked with,” she told Deadline. “I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it. It’s a tough piece but it was so delicious to come to work every single day. She is a genius and I think this might be her best movie yet. She did an amazing job, really.”

Jolie also comended Hayek for her performance in the film, saying that the actress is “mesmerizing.” Jolie went on to say, “Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”